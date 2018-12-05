IGT Helps Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Expand into New Retail Channels Through Three-Year Contract Extension

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), will extend its contract with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The Lottery's Board of Directors authorized the Lottery to exercise three out of seven extension years of its original contract. Pursuant to the extension, IGT will provide GameTouch™ 20 terminals and additional Keno-To-Go products. The extension will run through June 30, 2025.

The GameTouch 20 is IGT's newest self-service lottery vending machine, built specifically to meet big box retailer requirements. In addition to the GameTouch 20s, IGT will provide additional self-service lottery machines and Keno monitors and video controller units, giving lottery players greater game awareness of the Lottery's Keno-to-Go product in social environments throughout Tennessee.

"By installing the GameTouch 20 terminals into some of our biggest retailers in the state, IGT is helping us expand our sales footprint and attract new players with its latest innovations," said Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation President and CEO. "We are excited to implement IGT's latest self-service vending machines and for the benefits it brings to our retailers and players. We look forward to continuing our valued partnership for years to come."

"We are committed to the Tennessee Lottery's long-term growth strategy, and as part of this contract extension, we will provide further convenience for retailers and players through the new GameTouch 20 vending machines and expanded Keno products," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT has delivered cutting-edge lottery products and solutions to the Tennessee Lottery since the Lottery's inception in 2004, and has helped the Lottery return more than $4.7 billion to educational programs in the state. We are very pleased to be able to continue to work together to achieve its goals."

IGT also provides the Tennessee Lottery with lottery central systems, data center operations, network and field services, retail sales and support, call center, and marketing services.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

