IGT Introduces Cashless Gaming in Sweden with IGTPay™ Technology

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its cashless gaming technology is propelling the new era of gaming at Svenska Spel venues throughout Sweden. Through IGT's INTELLIGEN™ systems product utilizing IGTPay™ technology, Svenska Spel players now have the option to easily and securely fund their play at Video Lottery Terminals ("VLTs") from their mobile devices.

Svenska Spel's recent launch of IGT's INTELLIGEN VLT system and Quasar® VLTs enables players to use their mobile device to register for and log into VLTs by integrating with their individual, nationally available Digital BankID, paving the way for cashless gaming with the addition of IGTPay.

Now, with the deployment of IGTPay, players who are logged onto a Svenska Spel VLT are presented with the option to draw funds directly from their bank account through Swish, a widely used mobile payment service in Sweden that is owned by the banks. Players simply approve the transfer via their mobile device and start playing their favorite VLT games. This end-to-end process takes just seconds. Following completion of gameplay, Svenska Spel can return any available funds directly back to the player's bank account automatically and instantaneously for a very progressive retail experience.

"Launching IGT's cashless product provides our players with a reliable, cutting-edge cashless solution that connects directly with the Swish mobile app, helping us drive efficiencies while responsibly advancing the player experience," said Magnus Lannersund, Director of VLT Operations, Svenska Spel AB. "IGT has been instrumental in our enterprise-wide modernization with solutions such as the Quasar VLT, the INTELLIGEN central system, our responsible gaming functions and now through their next-generation IGTPay cashless technology. This retail project was among the first of its kind in Sweden, enabling a retail business owner to return funds to a consumer's bank account via a consumer's mobile app. Svenska Spel is proud to be at the forefront of retail innovation especially when the need for cashless options for the post-COVID-19 era is more crucial than ever."

"Svenska Spel is at the forefront of innovation with IGT's cashless gaming solution. This groundbreaking technology introduces a contemporary consumer experience to land-based gaming in one of the most progressive societies in the world," said Declan Harkin, IGT Senior Vice President and COO, International. "The combination of IGT's INTELLIGEN and IGTPay products builds upon our payment expertise in the digital gaming and lottery segments to create a solution that enables players to enjoy the convenience and security of cashless gaming in retail."

"As the relevance of cashless and contactless gaming innovations continues to grow, technologies such as IGT INTELLIGEN with IGTPay become critical components of the player experience, and solutions that can bring tremendous value to our global customers," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Vice President, Systems and Payments Products. "We have established a dedicated Payments Team to ensure that customers such as Svenska Spel are equipped with IGT solutions and services that deliver modern payment options that align with consumer expectations and future business opportunities."

IGT has been a Svenska Spel supplier of VLT technology since 2006. The Swedish state-owned gaming operator currently operates 4,750 IGT VLTs in gaming venues throughout the country, leverages the INTELLIGEN central system, and utilizes a vast range of IGT game content.

