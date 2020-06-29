IGT PlayDigital, PlayRGS Solution, and PlayCasino Content Advance Digital Gaming for Svenska Spel Sport & Casino in Sweden

LONDON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that a subsidiary (hereinafter "IGT") has entered into an agreement with Swedish lottery operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino AB to deliver IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS (remote game server) solution and PlayCasino content.

"The introduction of our powerful PlayRGS remote game server and player-tested PlayCasino digital content, combined with IGT's extensive experience in the government-regulated digital gaming market, will help ensure the ongoing success of Svenska Spel Sport & Casino's digital program," said Jonas Reuter, Regional Vice President Northern Europe, IGT International. "As part of our commitment to promoting responsible gaming and sustainably growing our customers' business, IGT was also among the first supporting members to join the Swedish Gambling Association, SPER. We will continue to work with SPER and its founding member, Svenska Spel, to contribute to a sustainable gaming market in Sweden."

The agreement, which is for a minimum term of three years from launch, includes access to the complete library of IGT PlayCasino game content, as well as maintenance, monitoring, and support.

One of the most advanced cross-platform delivery systems on the market, PlayRGS provides operators with premium game content and plugs seamlessly into an existing back office. A single integration grants access to an extensive library of slots, table games, video poker and instant win games (eInstants), making them immediately available to players where and when they want to play: on desktop computers, mobile phones, and tablet devices.

In addition to introducing its PlayRGS (remote game server) solution and PlayCasino content, IGT provides Svenska Spel with its PlayPoker (online poker), INTELLIGEN™ VLT (Video Lottery Terminal) central system, VLTs and content, as well as land-based casino cabinets and content. IGT also recently announced the introduction of IGTPay cashless technology for VLTs operated by Svenska Spel.

IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS solution powers sites for more than 100 customers around the globe for both lottery and commercial operators. In addition to Svenska Spel, IGT supplies its PlayRGS solution to World Lottery Association (WLA) customers including Norsk Tipping in Norway, Veikkaus in Finland, Loterie Nationale in Belgium, and Lottomatica in Italy. IGT also supplies PlayRGS to Canadian members Loto Québec, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. In addition, IGT supplies Danske Spil in Denmark with its PlayRGS solution through a third party.

For more information, visit IGT.com, or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Rhonda Whittaker, Global Communications, +1 (506) 860-6471

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

