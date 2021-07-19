IGT PlaySports Technology and Services Enable World-Class Sports Betting at Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in Colorado

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it is expanding its sports betting footprint in Colorado through a multi-year agreement with Ute Mountain Casino Hotel ("Ute Mountain Casino"). Per the terms of the agreement, IGT will provide its market-leading PlaySports platform, self-service PlaySports Kiosks and turnkey services.

"Ute Mountain Casino has big plans for our sportsbooks scheduled to open end of August and we are confident that IGT's PlaySports technology and experienced trading team will help us bring a new level of entertainment to our valued Mountain Rewards players," said Rick Scheer, Ute Mountain Casino General Manager. "IGT has been a trusted partner of Ute Mountain Casino for many years and we are excited to expand our relationship and differentiate our casino with the introduction of sports betting and personalized betting offers."

"IGT is honored to help Ute Mountain Casino grow its PlaySports-powered sports betting enterprise from the ground up," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "Our experienced trading team will ensure Ute Mountain Casino maximizes the full potential of the PlaySports platform's integrated Player Account Management module and create compelling offers and promotions that will help build player loyalty and drive growth. IGT PlaySports has been processing sports wagers in Colorado since the first day of legalized sports betting in the State and we look forward to extending that momentum with Ute Mountain Casino."

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting at more than 40 gaming outlets across the country. To learn more about IGT PlaySports visit igt.com/playsports.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Ute Mountain Casino Hotel

Beneath the expansive western sky in Colorado lies the Ute Mountain Casino Hotel, the State's first Tribal gaming facility and your Four Corners Connection! Nestled in the shadow of the legendary Sleeping Ute Mountain and just 20 minutes from the entrance to Mesa Verde National Park the Ute Mountain Casino Hotel and Resort offers Southwestern hospitality, friendly faces, great food and lots of gaming excitement! The Hotel has 90 rooms including suites with an indoor swimming pool, hot tub and state-of-the-art workout facility to enjoy. Live Table games from Blackjack to Roulette and all the latest and greatest Slots. There is also a large Bingo Hall and area favorite Kuchu's restaurant on premises. Sleeping Ute RV Park and a full-service 24-hour Travel Center including fuel/diesel and a convenience store are located right next door. Groups welcome! Connect with us on Facebook and at: www.utemountaincasino.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

