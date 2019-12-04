IGT PlaySports Technology Enables Sports Betting at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in New York

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlaySports sports betting technology is now powering retail sports betting at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in Akwesasne, N.Y., as part of The Stars Group's betting and gaming market access agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. Through IGT's technology, patrons can now place a range of sports wagers over the counter or via IGT PlaySports kiosks at the casino.

"With the addition of IGT's PlaySports technology, we can now offer our guests a world-class sports betting experience in addition to the slot, table, bingo, and poker games that our patrons already enjoy at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino," said Todd Papineau, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort General Manager. "We're excited to work with IGT and benefit from the Company's expertise and innovation."

"Powering sports betting technology at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort expands our PlaySports footprint in New York to three casinos," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "IGT PlaySports is a proven B2B technology solution already deployed in 11 states. We congratulate the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on being the latest casino to open an outstanding sportsbook featuring IGT's technology, elevating the entertainment experience for sports fans in New York."

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting in 11 U.S. states: Oregon, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, West Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Nevada.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

