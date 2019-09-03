IGT PlaySports Technology Powers Sports Betting at Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort's Sportsbook 360

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its IGT PlaySports platform is powering sports betting at Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort's recently opened sports wagering destination, Sportsbook 360, in Monticello, N.Y.

Patrons of the New York sportsbook can now place pre-match and in-play wagers over the counter or via the venue's 14 self-service betting kiosks through IGT PlaySports technology. IGT's sports betting platform and peripherals are now deployed in eight U.S. states: New York, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Nevada and Mississippi.

"Adding Resorts World Catskills to the growing list of operators leveraging the IGT PlaySports platform reinforces the quality, versatility and market readiness of our omni-channel solution," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "The continued expansion of IGT PlaySports' footprint validates that we are serious about sports betting, and our '50-state solution' can service a diverse range of IGT customers spanning commercial and tribal casinos, lotteries and racetracks."

To learn why winners choose IGT PlaySports technology visit IGT.com.

