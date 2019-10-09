IGT Presents "Player-Driven Performance" at G2E 2019

"IGT's G2E portfolio demonstrates our commitment to driving our customers' growth through unparalleled gaming entertainment experiences," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO North America. "Our focus on the player extends to new hardware introductions with content designed to engage and delight, and innovative technologies that simplify the player experience. We're offering significant market differentiation across our portfolio, supported by extensive research and player insights that help us drive performance and value for our customers."

In addition to the recently announced PeakBarTop™ cabinet, IGT PlayDigital's comprehensive portfolio, and soon to be announced IGT PlaySports product debuts, key product highlights from IGT's G2E 2019 portfolio will include:

Peak hardware family makes global trade show debut

G2E marks the global trade show debut for three cabinets within IGT's new Peak hardware family. The PeakSlant 49™ gaming machine features a curved, 49-inch, ultra-HD display, a large 13.3-inch Dynamic Player Panel and series of tech-advanced features such as an inductive wireless charging port for personal devices. The cabinet is backed by a large library of games including the highly anticipated Scarab Link™. The Company will also introduce the PeakSlant 49 with Wheel cabinet, a modern hardware solution for Wheel of Fortune® slots that includes a 49-inch, ultra-HD touch screen display and is topped with a 27-inch Wheel of Fortune wheel.

IGT evolves iconic games into next-generation experiences across portfolio

IGT will introduce evolutions of many of its proven game themes to create compelling experiences across the core video, core stepper and multi-level progressive segments. Scarab Grand™, Candy Bars ® 2, Dragon Lights™, Fu Gui Long Feng™, Red Hot Tamales! ® Jackpots are next-generation progressives that build on the success of the original IGT themes. IGT will also introduce Ocean Magic™ 4D on the CrystalCurve™ TRUE 4D™ cabinet, building on the global success of Ocean Magic®. The Company will apply one of its most recognizable game themes of all time, Cleopatra®, to the new TournXtreme® product Cleopatra Tournament. The high-energy, video slot tournament solution melds player-favorite Cleopatra slots with the competitive, adrenaline-pumping TournXtreme experience that players have grown to love.

Expanded portfolio of "Proven Performers" core video games

New core video slot games that achieved "Proven Performer" status in the Company's external performance testing will take center stage. Lucky Buddha™, Twin Strike™, Magic of the Nile™, and Hexbreaker® 3 will serve as strong examples of IGT's impressive core video roadmap at G2E. IGT will also showcase high-potential stepper games such as Loot Booster™ and Double Chili Mania™ on the S3000® cabinet.

New Wheel of Fortune games propel legacy of most successful slot theme of all time

The Company will present an exciting set of new Wheel of Fortune slot games that is as diverse as the players who enjoy them. New TRUE 4D™ games Wheel of Fortune More Money and Wheel of Fortune 4D WheelMobile will be joined by games such as Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Deluxe with base games Ruby Riches ® and Shimmering Sapphires, and Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe on the CrystalWheel + Stepper cabinet. IGT will also introduce the new Wheel of Fortune content for the highly successful MegaTower™ cabinet.

Premium content demonstrates continued commitment to exciting licensed themes and TRUE 4D technology

The world of Sony Pictures' Jumanji franchise will come to life in a wild, multi-sensory capacity with the introduction of IGT's Jumanji 4D game on the CrystalCurve TRUE 4D gaming machine. G2E attendees can be among the first in the world to experience Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure video slots on the CrystalCurve ULTRA cabinet. This "totally excellent" progressive includes five entertaining bonuses that leverage fan-favorite imagery from the cult classic movie.

Games about games! IGT reveals three top-tier licensed games on MegaTower Universal cabinet

IGT will bring to life some of TV's most popular game shows in a big way. The Company will debut Jeopardy! and $25,000 Pyramid on the MegaTower Universal cabinet, and demonstrate The Price is Right Showcase Showdown on the MegaTower Universal cabinet.

IGT Systems innovations that change the player experience, create player convenience and drive efficiencies

IGT will showcase the many player and operator benefits of its industry-leading IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system and product ecosystem that includes Cardless Connect, Resort Wallet and Intelligent Offers. When paired with ADVANTAGE, these mobile solutions enable operators to drive operational efficiencies while offering players an effortless journey throughout the casino.

These games and solutions will be joined by IGT's expanded Dynasty Electronic Table Game (ETG) hardware and content portfolio including an all-new compact, sleek standalone terminal, an expanded side-bet portfolio for baccarat and blackjack and new roulette content. Guests of IGT's booth can also enjoy Keno games, Bingo content for Canada, compelling new VLT and Class II content, and more. Additionally, IGT will dedicate a portion of its showcase to market-attuned products such as video bingo and the new Cobalt™ 27 cabinet for its customers from international markets.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

