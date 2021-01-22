IGT Reaffirms Leadership in the Caribbean with Seven-Year Lottery Extension in Jamaica

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT") has signed a seven-year contract extension with Supreme Ventures Limited ("SVL") to continue providing world-class lottery technology, content, and ongoing services and support in Jamaica.

"Over the past 19 years, IGT's commitment to our growth and provision of superior service has directly influenced SVL's ongoing success," said Gary Peart, SVL Executive Chairman. "This agreement represents the next chapter in our winning partnership, and further supports SVL for expansion, reinforcing our market leadership position and our place as an integral part of the fabric of Jamaica. SVL is an important contributor to nation-building on multiple fronts and growing business for all stakeholders. Our long-term strategic relationship with IGT is a key enabler for our growth platform and delivering our vision for SVL in the region."

"This latest extension demonstrates IGT's and SVL's mutual commitment to creating value for SVL's stakeholders through innovative gaming solutions, while emphasizing SVL's confidence in the performance and stability of IGT's offering," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "As SVL continues to offer best-in-class lottery and gaming products, this extension will sustain business momentum and player engagement, make an impact on small businesses through SVL's expanding retailer network, and ultimately benefit all Jamaicans."

With the previous contract period scheduled to end in January 2026, the latest contract extension is for a period of seven years, extending the contract through 2033 and enabling IGT to continue strategically supporting SVL for the next 12 years.

Under the agreement, IGT will continue providing lottery products, games and services, and as part of a Facilities Management integrated services arrangement, will continue to operate and maintain its stable, high-performance central system, terminals, and communications network, producing high transaction volumes daily for the lottery business; provide marketing support; and supply field services. The agreement also includes data center operations and a 24-7 customer contact center, game design and development, data analytics, strategic planning, and sales support.

In addition to its lottery contract with SVL, IGT also provides mobile phone top-up services to SVL, as well as operational support for its VLT program, including field services, installations for new retailers, and marketing and sales support.

IGT, previously as GTECH, has been the lottery technology and services provider to SVL since the Lottery began selling online games in 2001.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

