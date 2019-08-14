IGT Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Minnesota State Lottery

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), has amended its agreement with the Minnesota State Lottery to extend its existing contract for three years through November 2026.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, IGT will install and maintain 100 GameTouch™ 20 self-service lottery vending machines throughout big box retailers in Minnesota. IGT will also continue providing the Minnesota State Lottery with lottery central systems, instant ticket processing system, data center operations, call center, field services, retailer training, and marketing services.

"IGT is helping the Minnesota State Lottery increase our sales footprint and attract new players through the addition of the innovative GameTouch 20s," said Adam Prock, Minnesota State Lottery Executive Director. "Generating more funds for the State and our important beneficiaries is our goal, and introducing modern lottery conveniences like IGT's new self-service vending machines will help us to deliver on our mission and better serve our retail partners and players alike."

"IGT has delivered cutting-edge lottery products and solutions to the Minnesota State Lottery since it became a valued customer of ours in 2003," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "We are committed to the Minnesota State Lottery's long-term growth strategy and believe the addition of the GameTouch 20s will complement the Lottery's well-established operation and provide further convenience to players and retailers."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

