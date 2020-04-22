IGT Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a two-year contract extension with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, extending its current contract to June, 2027. As part of the agreement, IGT's PlayDigital team will replace another vendor's entire loyalty solution and deliver comprehensive upgrades to the Lottery's loyalty website and mobile app, providing a full range of new player convenience features. The Lottery will also receive its choice of either GameTouch™ 20 or GameTouch 28 self-service vending machines.

"IGT has been a trusted and reliable partner to the Tennessee Education Lottery, helping us significantly grow our operation and impact every step of the way since our inception in 2004," said Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation President and CEO. "IGT provides unprecedented lottery expertise, and we're excited to leverage its digital lottery knowledge in the overhaul of our loyalty website and mobile app, making them both more convenient and appealing for players."

"As digital lottery supplier to more than 30 lotteries around the world and first supplier to launch a mobile lottery app in the U.S., IGT has a deep understanding of how multi-channel player engagement and a sophisticated loyalty program can help lotteries achieve their goals and differentiate their offerings," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT is pleased to continue applying our expertise in lottery content and platform technology to deliver outstanding experiences for Tennessee Education Lottery players."

Under the terms of the extension, IGT will upgrade the Lottery's loyalty website where players can register for its VIP Rewards Program. The website will include several of IGT's PlayLottery loyalty features such as account registration, second chance eligibility, and rewards club. Upgrades to the Lottery's mobile app will include the same offerings as the website and a full range of player convenience features allowing users to scan instant and draw game tickets to see if they are winners, check jackpot amounts, learn how to play lottery games, find the nearest retailer, and view all Keno-To-Go drawings and instant ticket games.

