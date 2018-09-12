IGT: Transforming Play with North America's Lotteries at NASPL 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE :IGT ) will showcase breakthrough solutions to enhance the player experience and help lotteries take advantage of growth opportunities for their business in its booth themed "Transforming Play" at the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Annual Conference, Sept. 25-28, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

"In this game-changing year for the industry, lotteries have the potential to offer more options for play than ever before," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "At NASPL 2018, attendees can see and experience the results of IGT's investment in forward-looking platforms, content, and services to help lotteries in any jurisdiction offer a more seamless play experience and open a dialogue with new player demographics."

In response to consumers' growing expectations for the fun and convenience of digital play, IGT will present:

IGT PlayDigital interactive platform and solutions to support lotteries in entering or expanding into the digital world ─ featuring the PlaySpot™ mobile solution to provide fun, convenient, and secure digital play within any licensed retail location, and a rich game and product portfolio to drive success in a digitally connected world.

interactive platform and solutions to support lotteries in entering or expanding into the digital world ─ featuring the mobile solution to provide fun, convenient, and secure digital play within any licensed retail location, and a rich game and product portfolio to drive success in a digitally connected world. PlayShot™ end-to-end sports betting solution, a complete turnkey solution built with player insights and more than 350,000 hours of development to tailor this enterprise-class solution to the U.S. market. From mobile and online to self-service betting and traditional sportsbooks, PlayShot gives customers the power to capture the potential of this emerging market.

In addition to new digital play solutions, IGT will feature:

The launch of Big Money Spin, the exclusive new linked program for Wheel of Fortune® ─ a player favorite that continues to attract new audiences. Offering players a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Big Money Spin is a fully supported turnkey program, including a suite of customizable marketing components and IGT's on-site, white-glove hosting of Grand Prize packages to Los Angeles , where players will experience the excitement of being on the set of the iconic television show and have the chance to take home a guaranteed $1 million prize at multiple Big Money Spin events.

─ a player favorite that continues to attract new audiences. Offering players a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Big Money Spin is a fully supported turnkey program, including a suite of customizable marketing components and IGT's on-site, white-glove hosting of Grand Prize packages to , where players will experience the excitement of being on the set of the iconic television show and have the chance to take home a guaranteed prize at multiple Big Money Spin events. Cash Pop™ , the new draw game from FutureGame, IGT's proprietary game development process. Cash Pop offers fun and excitement, with multiple ways to play in one draw game. Players can choose one digit to keep it simple, or play combinations for more ways to win. Visit the IGT booth to see why 8 out of 10 players surveyed liked the game, and 92% said Cash Pop is easy to play.

, the new draw game from FutureGame, IGT's proprietary game development process. Cash Pop offers fun and excitement, with multiple ways to play in one draw game. Players can choose one digit to keep it simple, or play combinations for more ways to win. Visit the IGT booth to see why 8 out of 10 players surveyed liked the game, and 92% said Cash Pop is easy to play. GameTouch™ 20 and GameTouch™ Draw vending machines to expand self-service and help lotteries position for further expansion. GameTouch 20 is optimized for corporate chain retailers. GameTouch Draw features a design and footprint that suits social spaces such as bars and restaurants, enabling the sale of draw games and keno in nontraditional retail locations.

and vending machines to expand self-service and help lotteries position for further expansion. GameTouch 20 is optimized for corporate chain retailers. GameTouch Draw features a design and footprint that suits social spaces such as bars and restaurants, enabling the sale of draw games and keno in nontraditional retail locations. BizApps ─ A synchronized and flexible suite of complementary tools that leverage consistent analytics across all of a lottery's stakeholders, delivering rich, actionable insights that drive sales. Developed using IGT's depth of experience managing lotteries, retailer networks, and lottery sales forces in jurisdictions around the world, the tools in the BizApps suite give lotteries the power to better manage the activities that accelerate growth.

─ A synchronized and flexible suite of complementary tools that leverage consistent analytics across all of a lottery's stakeholders, delivering rich, actionable insights that drive sales. Developed using IGT's depth of experience managing lotteries, retailer networks, and lottery sales forces in jurisdictions around the world, the tools in the BizApps suite give lotteries the power to better manage the activities that accelerate growth. Experienced teams to support lotteries in optimizing their game portfolio, gaining new player insights, improving sales operations, maximizing revenue through retail relationships, and more. IGT's teams are trusted partners for the full range of lottery customer needs.

"Our goal is to support customers in taking an integrated, flexible approach that maximizes every area of opportunity to grow responsibly," said Gendron. "We welcome all attendees to explore the latest IGT solutions to drive sales and manage their business for ongoing growth in keeping with the rapid changes taking place in the industry."

The NASPL 2018 program will feature a number of IGT executives:

Matthew Whalen , Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Lottery, joins a distinguished group of world lottery industry leaders as one of five new inductees into the PGRI Lottery Industry Hall of Fame for 2018. The induction ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26 , at the Hilton Hotel, Hope Ballroom E. "I'm honored and grateful to be included among those in the Hall of Fame, and to work in a dynamic industry with so many devoted and talented people," said Whalen . "I love the challenge of finding elegant solutions to complex problems. I'm proud to have been a part of some truly significant achievements in this business, and I believe we are only scratching the surface of what we will ultimately be able to achieve . "

joins a distinguished group of world lottery industry leaders as one of five new inductees into the PGRI Lottery Industry Hall of Fame for 2018. The induction ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. on , at the Hilton Hotel, Hope Ballroom E. said . Jay Gendron , Chief Operating Officer, Lottery, will participate in the Associate Member Panel Discussion in the General Session on Wednesday, September 26 , from 10:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in Atrium Ballroom A/B of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland .

will participate in the Associate Member Panel Discussion in the General Session on , from in Atrium Ballroom A/B of the Huntington Convention Center of . Charles Cohen , Vice President, IGT PlayDigital Sports Betting, and Paul Riley , Vice President, Innovation and Lottery Transformation, will present on the topics of sports betting and innovation during the General Session on Thursday, September 27 , from 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. in Atrium Ballroom A/B of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland .

Find IGT at Booth #100 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland for a closer look at products and services to transform play and fuel lottery growth.

