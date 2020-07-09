IGT Wins Casino Management System Contract and Majority of Class III Game Floor Share at Emerald Queen I-5 Casino

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that Emerald Queen I-5 Casino is leveraging the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system ("CMS") and modules to operate its loyalty program, monitor and optimize its casino floor, and perform a range of other essential casino functions. Additionally, IGT's CrystalCurve™ and CrystalDual® 27 upright cabinets comprise the majority of the Class III floor share at the new, Tacoma, Wash. casino.

"Emerald Queen I-5 Casino has one of the largest inventories of gaming machines in the region, and we've given IGT's CrystalCurve and CrystalDual 27 cabinets a significant and prominent presence on our ADVANTAGE-powered gaming floor," said Frank Wright, Emerald Queen Casino General Manager. "It means our players have more opportunities to enjoy a variety of IGT's highly entertaining game titles, and our staff has the option to remotely respond to and monitor a range of casino events, ultimately minimizing the requirement for in-person interactions."

"Emerald Queen I-5 Casino is an exciting gaming destination in the U.S. northwest region, and we're proud to enhance its players' gaming experience with our bestselling Crystal series cabinets, our player-tested content and IGT ADVANTAGE systems products," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT's ADVANTAGE CMS and its mobile service and content management modules can help Emerald Queen 1-5 Casino adhere to social distancing requirements while delivering world-class casino entertainment."

In addition to IGT ADVANTAGE, Emerald Queen I-5 Casino deployed IGT's Mobile Host, Mobile Responder, Mobile Dashboard, M5 and Service Window systems products. Mobile Host, Mobile Responder and Mobile Dashboard will enable the Casino's service team to monitor and respond to a range of casino events such as carded play, machine downtime and EGM sanitation cycles, all from a mobile device. These technologies also reduce the Casino's dependency on in-person interactions on the casino floor. M5 and Service Window enable Emerald Queen I-5 Casino to leverage a slot machine's display to deliver bonus content and create a unique and thrilling player experience.

IGT's CrystalDual 27 cabinet represents the evolution of the Crystal hardware series. The eye-catching cabinet will showcase titles such as Scarab™, Fortune Charm™, Fortune Coin™, Diamond Mania™, and Jungle Tower™.

IGT's CrystalCurve cabinet will showcase the Triple Fortune Dragon Dynasty® series with base games Unleashed™, Spitfire™, and Gold™. Other core video content featured specifically on the CrystalCurve include Golden Egypt Grand, Cleopatra® Gold, and Dangerous Beauty Revealed, among others.

