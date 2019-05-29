IGT Wins "Diverse and Inclusive Team of the Year" Award at 2019 Women in Gaming Diversity Awards

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced that the Company won the "Diverse and Inclusive Team of the Year" award at the 10th annual Women in Gaming Diversity Awards, held this month in London. The global awards program honors excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the gaming industry.

IGT Las Vegas' Women's Inclusion Network ("WIN with IGT Las Vegas") was the team recognized for realizing its mission of empowering women at IGT through networking, professional development, and mentorship opportunities.

"I am tremendously proud of the work that the member-led WIN with IGT Las Vegas group is doing to advance diversity and inclusion within IGT," said Kim Lee, IGT Vice President Diversity and Inclusion. "Winning the Diverse and Inclusive Team of the Year award reinforces the importance and quality of this group's work, and supports our commitment to making IGT a diverse and inclusive workplace for all 12,000-plus of our employees around the world."

WIN with IGT Las Vegas was founded in 2018 and is one of several Employee Business Resource Groups within IGT. In its inaugural year, the employee-led group achieved many milestones such as creation of Comfort Zone parking for expectant mothers, deployment of Lean In circles within IGT, and participation in multiple community events that benefit women in the Las Vegas community.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

