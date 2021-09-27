IGT's G2E 2021 Portfolio Celebrates "It's Game Time!"

Under IGT's theme "It's Game Time!" the Company's G2E showcase in booth #3659 will feature performance-tested solutions that are attuned to player preferences of today and market opportunities of the future. The Company will also leverage the three-day event to unveil two new form factors, the DiamondRS cabinet and the Peak65 cabinet, which will feature a new Wheel of Fortune theme as part of the Company's 25 th anniversary celebration of Wheel of Fortune ® Slots.

IGT's partnership with Sony Pictures Television on Wheel of Fortune Slots set a landmark precedent in gaming. For 25 years, the strength of the Wheel of Fortune brand and widespread appeal of the game have set the standard for how licensed brands can translate into compelling slot themes.

"IGT's G2E 2021 theme 'It's Game Time!' celebrates our excitement for the gaming industry to reconvene and our opportunity to demonstrate compelling, future-forward solutions that engage and entertain players and meet the needs of the evolving gaming industry," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "IGT's research-backed G2E portfolio is anchored in next-generation games and cabinets, never-before-seen innovations such as the DiamondRS cabinet and growth-driving products such as the Resort Wallet with IGTPay cashless gaming solutions."

"G2E 2021 provides a prime platform for IGT PlayDigital to showcase its digital and sports betting innovations and illuminate how our solutions for these fast-growing segments can deliver incremental growth and complement land-based gaming enterprises," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "IGT continues to evolve our PlaySports solution with new platform and self-service betting features, and we continuously expand our PlayCasino library with in-demand omnichannel games and compelling business analytics tools."

Product highlights within IGT's G2E booth will include:

Elevates Classic Mechanical Reel Hardware Innovation: G2E will be the global debut for IGT's dazzling DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet. Backed by IGT's leading pedigree in mechanical reel slots and content, the future-forward DiamondRS cabinet retains many player-preferred classic stepper elements, includes IGT Diamond Glass and features an attention-grabbing square, video top box. The hardware's IGT Diamond Glass allows for supreme player engagement, increased content innovation, and options for denomination and multi-game configurability. The cabinet also accommodates an in-game progressive controller, giving operators even more options for rewarding players. The DiamondRS cabinet is supported with a large library of performance-tested games including new spins on player-favorites with games such as Double Top Dollar ™ and Fortune Coin™ Extra™.





Other gaming innovations within IGT's G2E booth will include:

Advancements in Electronic Table Games (ETG) content and technology including the highly versatile Peak Terminal, new side bets and the option for multiple games to run on a single terminal via IGT's Concurrent technology.

New innovative video poker game concepts for the PeakBarTop, CrystalSlant Poker™, Cobalt 23™ and CrystalCurve™ cabinets. Must-see IGT video poker games at G2E will include All Star Poker ® III™, Keno Star™, Lucky Suit Poker™ and Powerhouse Poker Plus™, as well as player-favorites Super Star Poker II™ and Game King X.

III™, Keno Star™, Lucky Suit Poker™ and Powerhouse Poker Plus™, as well as player-favorites Super Star Poker II™ and Game King X. IGT will round out its G2E portfolio with modernizations in VLT content and hardware, as well as next-generation specialty market products for Historical Horse Racing, Class II and CDS Class II.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

