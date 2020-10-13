IGT's Resort Wallet Technology Leads Evolution of Cashless Gaming in New York State

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company is leading the evolution of casino operations with its Resort Wallet™ cashless solution at the newly reopened Resorts World Catskills Casino and Resort ("Resorts World Catskills") in Monticello, N.Y., a subsidiary of the Genting Group. Resort Wallet gives Resorts World Catskills patrons the option of a contactless, safe, and effortless cashless gaming experience. Players can use their physical Resorts World Catskills Players Club card to load cash into a secure digital wallet from either the casino cashier or any slot machine, and access those funds from any slot machine.

"Today's casino guests are seeking a unique combination of gaming excitement, luxury, convenience, and safety. IGT's Resort Wallet solution will help to ensure that Resorts World Catskills delivers every aspect of its brand promise," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "IGT's Resort Wallet cashless gaming solution positions Resorts World Catskills as an innovative technology leader, and keeps safety at the forefront of our operations."

"IGT's Resort Wallet solution gives Resorts World Catskills the early adopter advantage among commercial casinos in the state of New York with the debut of cashless gaming at their property," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Vice President, Global Systems and Payments Products. "Because Resorts World Catskills operates with the latest version of our IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, a quick and simple remote installation has enabled the casino to benefit from the increased liquidity, efficiencies, player convenience and safety that are only possible with cashless gaming."

The Resort Wallet solution, part of the award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE® systems Player Experience Product Suite, is available as a turnkey, add-on module for IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system customers who want to give players a cashless wagering option.

Players can benefit from the safety of minimizing cash handling and the convenience of accessing funds anytime. In addition, Resort Wallet minimizes line-ups at kiosks and the cashier to encourage social distancing. The solution also generates greater operational efficiencies by reducing cash handling costs and associated safety and security risks. Cashless play also lessens machine maintenance and results in fewer cash handling errors.

