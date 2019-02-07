iHealthcare, Inc. Announces Multi-Hospital Long-Term Agreements for Operations and Management Services, Including EHR and RCM Platform Distribution and Support

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealthcare, Inc. (SEC Reporting) ("iHCC" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare technology and products holding company, today announced that it has finalized the execution of thirteen Hospital Management and Administrative Services Agreements, through its wholly owned subsidiaries iHealthcare Management Company and iHealthcare Management Company II, with thirteen different medical hospital facilities, located in seven States. iHCC will provide onsite Management and Operations of each facility.

In addition, iHCC has also finalized the execution of thirteen EHR and RCM Agreements through its wholly owned subsidiary iHealthcare Software Services, Inc., with thirteen different medical hospital facilities, to provide each location with a hosted proprietary Electronic Medical Health Records (EHR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Platforms.

The proprietary EHR developed by iHealthcare is an electronic version of a patient's medical history, that is maintained by the provider over time, and may include all of the key administrative clinical data relevant to that persons care under a particular provider, including demographics, progress notes, problems, medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data and radiology reports. As required under CMS, iHCC EHR automates access to information and has the potential to streamline the hospital's workflow, and the ability to support other care-related activities directly or indirectly through various proprietary interfaces, including evidence-based decision support, quality management and outcomes reporting.

As part of our ongoing Business Development Plan, the Company continues to advance into the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market service sector, with specific focus on Rural Hospitals, which according to the American Hospital Association, as of January 2019 there was a total of 1,875 Rural Hospitals active.

"We are excited as a Company to expand our service offerings to deliver a state-of-the-art EHR, tailored to the underserved rural hospital market," stated Noel Mijares, iHealthcare, Inc. CEO, "As we bring new operational expertise and executive management, we are confident in our teams' abilities and experience will generate tangible benefits to each hospital facility and to our valued shareholders."

About iHealthcare, Inc.

(www.ihealthcaresystems.com)

iHealthcare, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology holding company. The company owns, manages and operates comprehensive and proprietary healthcare enterprise software platforms providing a full range of services. With a variety of software products available to support primary care facilities, wellness programs, and medical/surgical specialties; all our software products allow providers to share information across their organizations. iHealthcare products are fully integrated to work in unison but may be used as modules as well. Services include complete hospital management, sophisticated practice management and revenue cycle management systems, hospital information systems for rural and acute care facilities, a laboratory information system, provider-friendly EMR suites for hospitals, physician practices, clinical labs and rehab centers.

We offer health technology driven solutions for customer concerns that have been missed by the market.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as "we expect," "expected to," "estimates," "estimated," "current outlook," "we look forward to," "would equate to," "projects," "projections," "projected to be," "anticipates," "anticipated," "we believe," "could be," and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "foresee," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "target" and "project" or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "should," "could" or "would" or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Our business has been undergoing substantial change which has magnified such uncertainties. Readers should bear these factors in mind when considering such statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In the past, actual results have differed from those suggested by forward-looking statements and this may happen again.

