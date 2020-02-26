iHeartRadio and Cardinal Financial present: FIRST TIME HOME BUYER SEMINAR

iHeartRadio announced that they will raffle a $1000 cash prize to two winners during the seminar . The Power 105.1 street team will be present the day of the event with T-shirt giveaways and the announcement of the cash prize.

Ralph Dibugnara, VP Market Leader at Cardinal Financial believes that the seminar will offer value to the community, "With rates still at all time lows 2020 will be a great year to buy or invest in your first homes. The process to buy shouldn't have to be scary or tedious. We want to educate our community on how to get through the experience smoothly, efficiently & helping you choose the right team to help with it."

All attendees will walk away with knowledge on the home buying process, accessing property inventory, preparing for proper steps in getting pre-qualified, and learning about loan programs to leverage best strategies for financing investment properties. Attendees have the opportunity to get pre-qualified the same day and work with certified realtors in both New York and New Jersey.

There are two ways to register for the event:

Participants must dial #250 and mention the word "Cardinal Financial"

Or register using link:

New Jersey:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nj-first-time-home-buyer-and-investor-seminar-1000-cash-prize-contest-tickets-94031953103

New York:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ny-event-first-time-home-buyer-and-investor-seminar-1000-contest-winner-tickets-94034400423?aff=erelpanelorg

ABOUT CARDINAL FINANCIAL :

We started Cardinal Financial with a passion for developing a better mortgage experience. Our proprietary loan origination software, Octane, is a sure advantage, but we soon found out that revolutionary technology only goes so far without revolutionary people. We place a premium on hiring talented, forward-thinking, entrepreneurial spirits who are committed, not only to reimagining the possibilities of mortgage lending, but to delivering a personal experience to every borrower every time. We take a tremendous amount of pride in our people because they're what sets us apart from the rest. Our culture is strengthened by self-starters who look forward to coming to work every day and are willing to go the extra mile for their colleagues and their clients.

Media Contact:

Vicky Llerena

vicky@homequalified.com

SOURCE Cardinal Financial; Home Qualified

