IHG and IHG Owners Association Announce Renovation Donation Initiative

The Renovation Donation Initiative will reduce the amount of materials reaching landfills, and support the important work these non-profit organizations do in local communities, including workforce development and hospitality skills training programs. This effort is part of IHG's new program for community work and charitable giving, True Hospitality for Good .

Developed based on input from owners, the initiative comes at a time when many hotels are implementing new design concepts to remain leaders in meeting guest needs. This includes the hundreds of hotels transforming under the Holiday Inn Express® Formula Blue, Holiday Inn® H4 and Crowne Plaza® WorkLife concepts, as well as Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites® hotels which will soon be transitioning to new design prototypes.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG said: "Responsible business is core to providing True Hospitality for everyone – we're delivering a true win-win for our owners and the communities in which we operate with the support of these non-profit organizations. This initiative further strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement."

Don Berg, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Owners Association said: "Our members have shown tremendous interest in the potential impact of this effort. Through the Renovation Donation Initiative, we're providing another way for owners to deepen the positive impact they make in their communities."

Hotels will have access to a single point of contact to schedule pickup of items, making the process as easy and seamless as possible. At scale, there's a real opportunity to make a large difference, with each hotel donating hundreds of items. For example, a 100-room IHG-branded hotel could furnish 200 mirrors, 150 bed frames, 101 TVs, 500 light fixtures and 22,500 sq. ft. of carpeting for potential donation.

Following an initial pilot phase, the Renovation Donation Initiative will be open to all owners of all IHG brands in the U.S. and Canada in early 2019.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid® hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,500 hotels and approximately 826,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with more than 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

About the IHG Owners Association

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, was the first association of its kind in the hotel industry. It currently represents the interests of 4,500 owners and operators of more than 3,600 InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®) properties in the United States, Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, Greater China, Europe, Latin America, Mexico and the Middle East. The Association is a voice for its members and plays an integral role in communicating with IHG leadership on issues related to franchised hotel operations. The IHG family of brands includes Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels and Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN Hotels®, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels and Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, avid® hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

