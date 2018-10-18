IHG® Brands Awarded Top Rank on J.D. Power's 2018 Guest Satisfaction Study

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer for IHG said, "What our guests think and feel about our hotels is the most valuable feedback we can get, so it's an honor to have two IHG brands rated as their top choice. Our J.D. Power rankings are not only a recognition of the promise of our brands – it's a recognition of the people who bring them to life every day - our hotel teams. They embody 'True Hospitality' and are the reason we're able to build such strong loyalty for these great brands. We look forward to another year of welcoming guests through our doors, and taking these great guest experiences to new locations as we grow around the world."

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a global boutique brand currently operating 66 hotels and 82 restaurants, bars and lounges in the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. In 2018, Kimpton was named the #6 best company to work for on the 21st annual FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on surveyed employee ratings of their workplace culture for the ninth year. Having opened in Amsterdam in 2017, Kimpton continues its global expansion, with the brand debuting in the UK next month with the opening of the Kimpton Fitzroy London. This will be followed by openings in Taipei, Paris, Frankfurt, Bali, Tokyo, Sanya, Barcelona, Bangkok and Shanghai.

Staybridge Suites offers guests the freedom to travel their own way, with full size kitchens and large suites for business and leisure travelers spending an extended time away from home. Guests can also look forward to opportunities to socialize with colleagues or other guests, at weekly complimentary Evening Socials. Staybridge Suites continues to expand with recent openings in Seattle, U.S., Niagara Falls, Canada and Manchester, UK. Properties in the Netherlands, Thailand and Saudi Arabia will also open soon.

The J.D. Power study takes a variety of factors into account when determining overall guest satisfaction including the reservation process, check-in/check-out; guest rooms, food & beverage; hotel services; hotel facilities; and cost & fees. Kimpton and Staybridge Suites are segment leaders in the check-in and check-out process according to guests. Kimpton also led the category in Hotel Facilities, with design and product elements that differentiate the brand around incorporating authentic local decor. Staybridge Suites is the segment leader in Hotel Services, which looks at internet and recreational facilities, where the brand well outperforms the segment average.

This year's study analyzed and ranked 70 brands in eight market segments. The rankings were generated based on responses from approximately 55,000 people who stayed at hotels between May 2017 and May 2018.

For more information about the 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/jd-power-north-america-hotel-guest-satisfaction-index-study.

About J.D. Power:

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid® hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,500 hotels and approximately 826,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with more than 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants:

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up and coming markets in the United States, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.

Kimpton's employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list.

In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

About Staybridge Suites®:

Staybridge Suites® is an innovative, all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a break from the travel norm. Staybridge brand offers guests the freedom to travel their own way – whether that is for business, relocation or vacation. The brand continues to grow rapidly with 267 hotels open across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about Staybridge Suites, visit www.StaybridgeSuites.com . Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/Staybridge , Facebook www.facebook.com/StaybridgeSuites or Instagram www.instagram.com/staybridge .

