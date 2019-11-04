IHG® celebrates hospitality for heroes in November

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is celebrating hospitality for heroes this November in honor of Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month. As part of the campaign, IHG will mark the 10th anniversary of IHG® Army Hotels – a unique portfolio of hotels located on 40 U.S. military installations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which provide services and amenities tailored to meet the needs of military travel.

Beginning Nov. 4, IHG® Army Hotels invites eligible fans to nominate an important service member in their lives, including active duty, retired or veteran, during a new hospitality for heroes sweepstakes. To enter the sweepstakes on Instagram, simply follow @IHGArmyHotels, post a photo and caption of the member of the military recognizing them for their service, tag @IHGArmyHotels and include the hashtags #sweepstakes, #ihgah10, and #hospitalityforheroes. Fans can also enter by emailing a photo and caption directly to IHGAHSweepstakes@ihg.com. IHG will select five winners to win 200,000-IHG® Rewards Club-points at random once the sweepstakes ends Nov. 15. Click here for full terms and conditions.

Chuck Sourbeer, IHG's Head of Operations, IHG Army Hotels, said: "At our military hotels, we are proud to serve those who have served, and we recognize the sacrifice that those in uniform and their families make every day. We hope this sweepstakes encourages travelers to celebrate the special military member in their lives and possibly win IHG Rewards Club points they can use to take their hero on an exciting trip, or simply travel to visit them."

In addition to providing true hospitality on-post, IHG offers the IHG Military Appreciation Leisure Rate – a military discount for U.S. and Canadian active duty, veterans, retired military personnel and family members at participating IHG hotels across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. From luxurious Caribbean resorts to family-friendly suites situated near popular theme parks, IHG has a hotel brand to suit every budget and lifestyle.

IHG also supports veterans through its IHG Veterans Hiring initiative, which offers comprehensive job listings across IHG corporate offices, IHG Army Hotels and at IHG-branded hotels around the globe. Designed as a resource that is easy to navigate, the hospitality career portal encourages veterans to put their passion to work.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, said, "Every day, thousands of members of the military and their families choose to stay at an IHG-branded hotel. No matter where their journey takes them, we thank them for their service and are honored to continue to support them on-post through IHG Army Hotels, off-post at one of nearly 5,800 IHG hotels worldwide and through our longstanding focus on connecting veterans with careers in the hospitality industry."

A Legacy of Service

Established under the U.S. Army's Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) Program, IHG Army Hotels includes IHG as the exclusive hotel operator and manager and Lendlease as the owner and developer. IHG Army Hotels features IHG's well-known and well-loved brands such as Holiday Inn Express®, Candlewood Suites® and Staybridge Suites®. The portfolio also includes a group of on-post historic buildings converted to hotel accommodations – the Historia CollectionTM.

IHG Army Hotels properties offer traditional conveniences, as well as unique amenities specifically designed for military travelers – such as daily complimentary breakfast and weekly socials across all properties, courtesy shuttle service and pet-friendly accommodations. Additionally, all guests staying at IHG Army Hotels can earn IHG® Rewards Club points to redeem toward a future stay at any one of IHG's hotels worldwide.

Colleagues at IHG Army Hotels often have decades of experience on-post, including former employees of U.S. Army Lodging, military spouses, veterans and retired military personnel. This extensive knowledge of the military lifestyle has proven essential for hotel colleagues in delivering an outstanding guest experience as part of IHG's family of brands.

Over the last decade, IHG Army Hotels properties have reinvested in the local military communities they serve. Collectively, properties have donated more than $740,000 toward the Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. Additionally, IHG Army Hotels supports various U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs throughout the year.

To learn more about IHG Army Hotels, or to book a stay, visit www.IHGArmyHotels.com.

