IHG® celebrates National Veterans and Military Families Month by giving away 1 million IHG Rewards Club points

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, is once again celebrating hospitality for heroes in November to mark Veteran's Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month. For the second year, IHG Army Hotels – a unique portfolio of hotels located on 40 U.S. military installations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico – will give away 1 million IHG Rewards Club points in appreciation of the many contributions of military service members. In 2019, IHG received entries from across the U.S. spotlighting service members from multiple branches of the military nominated by their friends and family.

Jay Caiafa, Chief Operating Officer, IHG, Americas said: "As an Air Force veteran, I am exceptionally proud of, and share, the commitment of our teams at IHG Army Hotels to provide true hospitality to traveling members of the military and their families. IHG is honored to serve those who serve our country, both as guests and colleagues at many of our hotels and corporate offices. I'm looking forward to joining our fans to say 'thank you' to active duty service members and veterans this November and welcoming the lucky winners of this year's giveaway at IHG-branded hotels."

The 2020 sweepstakes begins Nov. 6 and runs through Nov. 15. To enter the sweepstakes on Instagram, simply follow @IHGArmyHotels and create an Instagram post or Instagram story with a relevant image and caption saluting a veteran or group of veterans. Entries must tag @IHGArmyHotels and include #101salutes and #sweepstakes. Fans can also enter by emailing a photo and caption directly to [email protected]. IHG will award a total of 1 million IHG Rewards Club points to 10 winners, with 100,000 designated for each winner. Click here for full terms and conditions.

In addition to providing true hospitality, IHG offers the IHG Military Appreciation Leisure Rate – a military discount for U.S. and Canadian active duty, veterans, retired military personnel, and family members at participating IHG hotels across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. From luxurious Caribbean resorts to family-friendly suites situated near popular theme parks, IHG has a hotel brand to suit every budget and lifestyle.

IHG also supports veterans through its IHG Veterans Hiring initiative, which offers comprehensive job listings across IHG corporate offices, IHG Army Hotels, and IHG-branded hotels worldwide. Designed as an easy-to-navigate resource, the hospitality career portal encourages veterans to put their passion to work.

Supporting Those Who Serve

Established under the U.S. Army's Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) Program, IHG Army Hotels includes IHG as the exclusive hotel operator and manager and Lendlease as the owner and developer. IHG Army Hotels features IHG's well-known and well-loved brands such as Holiday Inn Express®, Candlewood Suites®, and Staybridge Suites®. The portfolio also includes a group of on-post historic buildings converted to hotel accommodations – the Historia Collection™.

Over the last decade, IHG Army Hotels properties have reinvested in the local military communities they serve. Collectively, properties have donated more than $775,000 toward the Fisher House network of houses, where military and veterans' families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. Additionally, IHG Army Hotels supports various U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs throughout the year.

To learn more about IHG Army Hotels or to book a stay, visit www.IHGArmyHotels.com.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™, and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 6,000 hotels and 890,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with approximately 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.

