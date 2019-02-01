IHG® Hotels & Resorts and Nick Cannon Welcome Football Fans to Atlanta with "Home Team Hospitality"

From high-energy hop-on hop-off buses shuttling fans through the city in style, to special events and pop-up performances, IHG Hotels & Resorts is sharing its signature hospitality to provide football fans an unforgettable experience as they explore Atlanta – the home of IHG's Americas headquarters.

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon is joining the fun as the honorary "Home Team Hospitality" host, heralding in the activities taking place from Friday, February 1, through Sunday, February 3.

Cannon said: "When you're on the road for work or play, a little bit of hospitality makes a big difference – and that's something IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the people of Atlanta, take seriously! I'm excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to show off their home city, which is also a second home to me. We're welcoming guests who are staying at all hotels in the IHG Hotels & Resorts family around town, as well as locals, to come out, take part and experience our 'Home Team Hospitality.'"

In addition to the warm welcome guests can expect when they stay at one of the 60 IHG hotels in the city, IHG has partnered with another Atlanta "home team," The Coca-Cola® Company, to take the party to the streets with several free events, including:

IHG "Home Team" Hospitality buses will roll through the city, stopping at landmarks and must-see districts. Featuring a Coca-Cola lounge, live DJ, surprise trivia games and plenty of giveaways – including free night stays from the IHG ® Rewards Club loyalty program.

will roll through the city, stopping at landmarks and must-see districts. Featuring a Coca-Cola lounge, live DJ, surprise trivia games and plenty of giveaways – including free night stays from the IHG Rewards Club loyalty program. Crowne Plaza ® Game Break gives casual gamers and fanatics the opportunity to play a video game on a grand scale – 80-feet high on the side of Crowne Plaza Atlanta - Midtown, to be exact!

gives casual gamers and fanatics the opportunity to play a video game on a grand scale – 80-feet high on the side of Crowne Plaza Atlanta - Midtown, to be exact! Express Start ® Breakfast Pancake Station compliments of Holiday Inn Express ® , will help those enjoying the entertainment at Atlantic Station fuel up with free pancakes served hot and fresh.

compliments of , will help those enjoying the entertainment at Atlantic Station fuel up with free pancakes served hot and fresh. Share a Coke and a Smile courtesy of Holiday Inn ® with street performers, magicians, contortionists and dance troupes, rolling through Downtown. The entertainment and giveaways, including free Coca-Cola products, are sure to spark a smile.

with street performers, magicians, contortionists and dance troupes, rolling through Downtown. The entertainment and giveaways, including free Coca-Cola products, are sure to spark a smile. Staybridge Suites ® Feel at Home Zone is helping fans get game-day ready with interactive photo backdrops featuring iconic scenes from Los Angeles and Boston popping up at the ultimate tailgate spots before the big game. Face-painters will also be there to help you show support for your "home team."

is helping fans get game-day ready with interactive photo backdrops featuring iconic scenes from and popping up at the ultimate tailgate spots before the big game. Face-painters will also be there to help you show support for your "home team." "Not So" Tiny Doors ATL from Hotel Indigo ® will give visitors insight into the city's neighborhoods in a way only Hotel Indigo can. An unexpected, one-of-a-kind art installation from Karen Anderson , the Atlanta artist behind Tiny Doors ATL, will be a destination for art-lovers, and those looking for the perfect "larger-than-life" Instagram moment.

will give visitors insight into the city's neighborhoods in a way only Hotel Indigo can. An unexpected, one-of-a-kind art installation from , the artist behind Tiny Doors ATL, will be a destination for art-lovers, and those looking for the perfect "larger-than-life" Instagram moment. Kimpton ® Hotels and Restaurants Bloody Mary Bar will bring a twist on the classic Kimpton hotel favorite for game day. It's sure to give you the extra kick needed to watch the big game.

will bring a twist on the classic Kimpton hotel favorite for game day. It's sure to give you the extra kick needed to watch the big game. InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts Champagne Tailgate is for fans who are searching for a luxurious game day experience – complete with an elevated take on popular tailgate games and champagne-inspired treats.

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added: "With the big game coming to Atlanta, we wanted to do what the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of brands does best – ensure our guests feel welcome while they are with us. IHG, and partners Coca-Cola, call Atlanta home and we can't wait to bring the spirit of our hotel brands to the city during one of the biggest sporting events of the year."

Each of the "Home Team Hospitality" activities taking place throughout the weekend are free and open to the public.

To find the schedule of IHG's "Home Team Hospitality" activities, visit www.ihg.com/hometeam. For more information on the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of brands, and to book a stay, visit www.ihg.com.

Notes to Editors:

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON: IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid® hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,500 hotels and approximately 826,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with more than 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

Contact: Whitney Jones

IHG®

Whitney.jones1@ihg.com

678-232-7154

SOURCE IHG

