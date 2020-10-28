IHG Hotels & Resorts shares new data showing sports and entertainment leading the comeback for group travel

More bright spots – In addition to sports and entertainment, IHG Hotels & Resorts has also seen optimism in other sectors. There was a notable gain in medical and pharma related bookings in August and the company also saw the biggest increase in bookings from the automotive industry since January. Bookings in the professional services vertical, particularly legal, saw growth in Q3 and are beginning to rebound after bottoming out in Q2.





In addition to sports and entertainment, IHG Hotels & Resorts has also seen optimism in other sectors. There was a notable gain in medical and pharma related bookings in August and the company also saw the biggest increase in bookings from the automotive industry since January. Bookings in the professional services vertical, particularly legal, saw growth in Q3 and are beginning to rebound after bottoming out in Q2. Meet with Confidence – IHG Hotels & Resorts moved quickly to give planners and corporate clients confidence that meetings and events follow leading cleanliness and safety practices, including clutter-free event spaces configured for social distancing, leveraging outdoor areas where possible and providing tech solutions to support virtual meetings. Learn more here.

