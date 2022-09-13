IHG Owners Association Launches Healthcare Program for IHG Franchised Hotels

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association, representing more than 4,000 InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®) franchise hotel owners worldwide, has announced a new member benefit, the IHG Owners Association Healthcare Program, which offers nationwide healthcare coverage and benefits options to employees of U.S. Association members.

Powered by Association Strategic Partner Decisely®, an industry-leading benefits and HR services firm, the IHG Owners Association Healthcare Program provides cost-effective healthcare coverage and benefits to help owners attract and retain employees. Developed with support from Association Allied Member Kemmons Wilson Insurance Group, the IHG Owners Association Healthcare Program leverages the buying power of the Association's vast membership base, creating volume that directly translates to lower premiums and better-quality plans. This program is offered through several major healthcare networks, including Aetna and Cigna, giving employees nationwide access to health services.

A leader in the healthcare and benefits space, Decisely has helped many franchise operations find the most suitable employee benefits across an array of industries and well-known brands, with clients including Arby's, KFC, the Home Furnishings Association and more. Through data-driven solutions, trusted technology and unparalleled support, Decisely helps ensure that employers have access to high-quality care and benefits plans to support their staffing efforts in this challenging labor environment.

John Muehlbauer, Association CEO, discusses the value of this new members-only benefit. "The IHG Owners Association Healthcare Program is only available to IHG hotel owners who are members of the Association. This program can offer incredible savings to our members at a time where every dollar counts. Finding and keeping staff members has continued to be an enormous challenge to hoteliers, and the ability to offer affordable healthcare and benefits options to potential employees can provide a real edge in recruiting and retaining quality talent."

The Association is assessing demand for the program. The greater the number of Association members expressing interest, the greater the scale and negotiating power Decisely has with healthcare networks, allowing them to create an even more robust, flexible program. To learn more about the IHG Owners Association Healthcare Program or to get started, visit ihgoa.decisely.com.

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, was the first association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global organization currently represents the interests of more than 4,000 owners and operators of nearly 3,000 IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association is a voice for its members and plays an integral role in communicating with IHG leadership on issues related to franchised hotel operations. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, Vignette™ Collection, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™ and Candlewood Suites®. For additional information, visit owners.org.

Decisely delivers affordable healthcare solutions that provide best-in-class benefits to your employees and their families through award winning technology designed specifically for small business, helping to grow your team with people that share your company's vision and giving your employees a sense of security by helping them plan for their future. For more information, visit decisely.com.

