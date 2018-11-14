iHome's iBTB2 Aquio Speaker Bottle wins CES Best of Innovation Award, iHome's Alexa-Enabled iCVA66 Vanity Mirror and iBT621 Color Changing Waterproof Portable Speaker named as Innovation Awards Honorees

RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iHome , the leader in award-winning speakers, portable devices and smart home control solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for the iBTB2 Aquio Bluetooth Waterproof Removable Speaker Bottle and named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the iBT621 Portable Color Changing Waterproof Speaker and iCVA66 Alexa Voice Assistant-Enabled Bluetooth Vanity Mirror.

"We're honored to win CES Best of Innovation this year, especially with our Aquio bottle, because we created an eco-friendly, fun and fashionable product in a space that we have yet to explore with iHome," said Nisan Davydov, iHome Marketing. "Coupled with our wins in the overall innovation category for the iCVA66 Vanity Mirror and iBT621 Bluetooth Speaker, we feel that these awards are a testament to iHome's continual evolution with innovation to cater to the world's needs."

The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019 , which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

The Aquio (iBTB2), available now for $59.99, is BPA-free and manufactured with high-quality, double-wall stainless-steel that keeps drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours or steaming hot for up to 14 hours. Powered by iHome, the modular speaker, with speakerphone capability, is waterproof, sand-proof and weather-resistant. Available in four fashionable colors - midnight, seafoam, merlot and blush.

The iBT621, available this spring for $59.99, is a Waterproof Portable Speaker that features 5 LED color-changing modes, wireless music streaming through Bluetooth, audio caller identification and crystal clear speakerphone capability with digital echo canceling — all controllable by Alexa voice Assistant through the Amazon App on connected devices.

Finally, the iCVA66, available on November 15 for $179.99, is the new flagship model of iHome's very popular line of high-quality, feature-rich vanity mirrors. The vanity mirror allows users the ability to charge their phones, listen to music, answer calls and use Alexa to play music, set alarms, check calendars or access news, traffic, weather and more. The distortion-free mirror, bright LED illumination, magnification capabilities and high- and low-light settings combined provide the optimal conditions for cosmetic use.

iHome's IBTB2, IBT621 and iCVA66 will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation .

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet (260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition. Those products recognized as the Best of Innovation honorees received the highest ratings in their respective product categories.

About iHome:

iHome was established in 2005 as a division of SDI Technologies, a company with over 60 years of consumer electronics innovation.

iHome is currently pioneering a new area of connected consumer electronics with the release of its iHome Control line of smart home products. Compatible with Apple and Android portable devices, iHome has had success with a line of SmartPlugs and smart sensors. Through integrations with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Nest, Wink, and Samsung SmartThings, iHome's line of smart home products offer the broadest IoT compatibility in the market.

The first iHome product introduced, an iPod-docking clock radio, was the top-selling iPod accessory for the year and firmly established iHome as the premier brand in the audio accessories market. Today, iHome remains the #1 selling brand in digital player speakers with an impressive catalog of award-winning products.

