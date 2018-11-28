IHOP® Announces Opening Of A PancakeWear™ Shop, An Online Retail Destination Dedicated To The World's Best Food -- Pancakes

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of every lounge pant and one piece this holiday season will benefit children's health and wellness charities, including Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"There's a universal, deeply-rooted love for pancakes – and that was really the inspiration for a line of IHOP clothing and accessories that celebrate the best food ever," said Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications. "We have so many fans who are just as passionate about pancakes as we are, and PancakeWear was created specifically with them in mind. Each piece in the collection – like cozy sweaters featuring 'snowing pancakes' and boldfaced trucker hats – was designed to show off your individual style, bring a smile to your face, and start a conversation."

Earlier this year, IHOP piloted selling a small selection of socks and loungewear on eBay in celebration of its 60th anniversary and as part of its annual Pancake Day charity event. To launch the PancakeWear Shop, IHOP collaborated with BAMKO, experts at creating distinct retail sites, merchandise, and packaging. Starting today, fans can get their hands on PancakeWear clothing and accessories by visiting www.shoppancakewear.com.

"We are ecstatic about the opportunity to work with IHOP," said Brett Marz, Co-Founder, BAMKO. "IHOP is all about doing the unexpected, which matches perfectly with our mission at BAMKO, and is what makes this an exciting collaboration. Together, we're going to create unique and innovative merchandise that further enhances the already iconic IHOP brand and invigorates the legions of passionate IHOP fans around the world."

Since the brand is known for creating unexpected menu items, events and campaigns, shoppers can anticipate new PancakeWear items added throughout the year that let their pancake personality shine through. Be the first to know about new collections before they drop, along with other offers and news from IHOP, by signing up for Pancake Revolution.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT BAMKO

Through the creation of products that you can touch and hold, BAMKO brings brands to life with an understanding of humanity's never-ending search for connection. Founded in 1999, BAMKO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Superior Uniform Group (Nasdaq: SGC). The Superior Uniform Group was founded in 1920 and for nearly a century has been a global leader in the supply of uniforms and apparel for a wide range of industries.

With Global Headquarters based in Los Angeles, California, BAMKO has offices across four continents and operations in five. BAMKO serves the world's most prominent brands to create award-winning promotional products, merchandise, and packaging. With the largest western-owned sourcing operation of any firm in the industry, BAMKO has unmatched resources and expertise in product manufacturing. Utilizing a consumer insights and data-driven approach, BAMKO provides product with a purpose – items that extend brands, excite customers, and provide tangible solutions to business challenges.

SOURCE IHOP