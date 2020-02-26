IHRC, Inc. scientist helps advance public health and law enforcement response to bioterror threats

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRC, Inc. senior scientific advisor Dr. Stephen A. Morse uses his expertise in microbiology and public health to further the development of the field of microbial forensics, a valuable asset in the fight against bioterrorism as well as for tracing naturally occurring outbreaks of infectious disease.

Dr. Morse is a respected author who has contributed to more than 325 peer-reviewed articles, books and chapters. In 2020, he co-edited the 3rd edition of Microbial Forensics, published by Elsevier Academic Press, and co-authored four of the book's chapters. Fellow IHRC scientists Dr. Bernard Quigley and Dr. Lavanya Rishishwar also contributed to chapters in this book. In 2019, Dr. Morse co-edited the 28th edition of Medical Microbiology, published by McGraw-Hill Education.

Dr. Morse is a sought-after expert who has given presentations on the important role that microbial forensics has played in various investigations. "A significant component of microbial forensics is based on molecular epidemiology. While both fields provide valuable assistance in investigations of outbreaks of infectious diseases, microbial forensics has a legal component that is crucial for law enforcement and biodefense," Dr. Morse said. "Specifically, microbial forensics assists investigators in determining whether an outbreak is due to deliberate or accidental dissemination of an agent or is naturally occurring. Furthermore, it aids response efforts and identification of the source of the agent."

Dr. Morse joined IHRC in 2016 as a senior scientific advisor. He has over 56 years of experience in microbiology, environmental biology, public health, and biodefense. Dr. Morse also collaborates with the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory (ABiL), a partnership between IHRC and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Prior to joining IHRC, Dr. Morse spent 32 years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in various senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as a senior advisor for the Division of Select Agents and Toxins in the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

Dr. Morse received a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of North Carolina School of Public Health in Chapel Hill, NC.

About IHRC, Inc.

IHRC, Inc. is an international consulting and professional services corporation that specializes in supporting federal and state government organizations, international public health organizations, and industry.

IHRC offers a robust profile of services spanning the areas of science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics, and global health.

For more information, visit https://www.ihrc.com/.

Media Contact

Karen Levinson Nelson

678-615-3220

karen_nelson@ihrc.com

SOURCE IHRC, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ihrc.com

