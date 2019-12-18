IHRSA Passport Program Provides Easy and Affordable Access to Gyms Worldwide

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping fit while traveling during the holidays and beyond can be a challenge. To help solve this problem, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association ( IHRSA ) created the IHRSA Passport Program. Now, it's easier than ever for members of IHRSA affiliated clubs to access more than 1,000 clubs worldwide when they travel.

An gym-goer using the IHRSA Passport Program powered by the TrainAway app to find a gym while traveling. Find a gym while you travel with the IHRSA Passport Program powered by TrainAway.

Utilizing the innovative user interface on the TrainAway mobile app , the IHRSA Passport Program provides a 25% discount off the guest pass fee at participating IHRSA facilities. TrainAway was chosen by IHRSA last year to administer the IHRSA Passport Program for consumers and gyms alike.

The TrainAway mobile app is free to download, and users can purchase guest passes at partner gyms in 44 countries. In addition to English, the TrainAway app is available in Portuguese, French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Russian, with more languages on the way.

"The key to making New Year's fitness resolutions stick is three-fold," says Tara Verity, IHRSA Senior Service Project Manager. "It requires setting realistic goals, maintaining a positive attitude toward exercise, and building a support network to keep it going. Health clubs can help with all three."

It is easier to build and maintain a well-balanced and enjoyable exercise routine with support and knowledge from trained professionals. Research shows the camaraderie of fellow club members offers positive encouragement and makes time spent exercising more rewarding.

Access to state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of classes, personal trainers, and professional instructors helps members keep routines varied and interesting. Additionally, it helps set the right level of challenge for their individual needs.

Health clubs also provide safe, comfortable spaces for exercising year-round, regardless of the weather. Above all, a supportive health club environment and program, structured for people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels, can be extremely motivational.

Professional know-how, dependable guidance, and supportive community environments make health clubs a welcoming space. People of diverse backgrounds, abilities, needs and life circumstances can be empowered, get active, and easily maintain healthier lifestyle habits throughout the year.

How the IHRSA Passport Program Works

Members of gyms that are part of the IHRSA Passport Program can use the TrainAway app to search for and purchase a discounted one-day pass at participating health clubs. Gym-goers can find a participating club and receive the 25% discount by activating their experience using an invitation code provided by their home club.

Members of gyms that are not part of the IHRSA Passport Program can still purchase one-day passes for TrainAway partner gyms at full price. Health club goers should ask their gym if it participates in the program. Download the TrainAway app on your Apple or Android device.

About IHRSA

IHRSA is a not-for-profit trade association representing the global health and fitness industry. IHRSA and its members are committed to promoting physical activity worldwide. Increased physical activity is vital for advancing human health and combating the rise of noncommunicable diseases and obesity, which have steadily increased across the globe. Through its membership, partners, and allied federations, IHRSA reaches more than 35,000 fitness facilities, 1 million fitness industry professionals, and 150 million consumers worldwide. Download the TrainAway app to locate IHRSA member clubs worldwide and those participating in the Passport Program.

Contact:

Meredith Poppler

IHRSA

231192@email4pr.com

617.316.6750

SOURCE IHRSA

Related Links

https://www.ihrsa.org

