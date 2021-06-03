iHuman Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on June 8, 2021

BEIJING, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading childhood edutainment company in China, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on June 8, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 US: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 Mainland China: 4001-206115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 England: 08082389063 Passcode: 6278908

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 15, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088 US: 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10157235

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.ihuman.com/.

iHuman Inc. is a leading childhood edutainment company in China that is committed to transforming learning into a fun journey for every child. Benefiting from a legacy that combines a strong educational foundation and decades of experience in childhood education with cutting edge technology and an outstanding reputation for original entertainment content, iHuman provides children with unique, interactive, and entertaining learning experiences. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products and services caters to the educational needs of kids at school and at home, both online and offline, and covers diverse subjects, including Chinese culture, literacy and reading, logical and critical thinking, STEM and other subjects. iHuman's line-up of highly effective edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and devices. With solid pedagogy, deep understanding of children's education and psychology, as well as advanced technology capabilities in 3D engine, edutainment technologies, AI/AR technologies, and big data analysis, iHuman believes it will continue to provide learning experiences that are both educational and fun for children in China and all over the world through its integrated suite of childhood edutainment products and services.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

iHuman Inc.

Ms. Cynthia Tan, CFA

Phone: +86 10 5780-6606

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-13801110739

E-mail: [email protected]

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: [email protected]

