I/ITSEC 2019 welcomes abstracts, tutorials addressing latest in training, simulation

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your ideas can be part of the future, one in which humans and machines collaborate to address the ever-increasing challenges of learning across governments and industries. The call for abstracts and tutorials is now open for the 2019 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC).

Roughly 15,000 people are expected to attend I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training conference, where the latest trends and developments are under one roof at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. This year, attendees will gather Dec. 2-6 to meet and hear from experts and researchers in training, modeling and simulation from around the world. I/ITSEC is presented by the National Training and Simulation Association, an affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association.

Under this year's theme, "Winning the War of Cognition by Pushing Readiness and Lethality Boundaries," I/ITSEC welcomes papers that address the evolving landscapes of cyber, energy, medical needs, transportation and more. See our I/ITSEC 2019 theme video for inspiration for your contribution to this conversation of the realm of the possible.

Why submit?

Multiple presentation options include tutorials, papers and special events

Discuss your presentation with more than 16,000 attendees from more than 60 countries

Be published in a peer-reviewed forum and present to a vast field of practitioners, leaders and influencers

Practitioner fields include acquisitions, analysis, education, emerging concepts, engineering, human performance, innovative technologies, management, policy, standards, simulation and training

Establish your own or your organization's thought leadership within the training and education industry

Network throughout the conference to develop connections and collaborate across many domains; build strategic partnerships and turn challenges into opportunities

Submit your abstract or tutorial here for consideration no later than March 1 and prepare to enhance the future of the industry. Accepted authors will be notified April 2.

For questions or more information, visit www.iitsec.org and click on "Get Involved" for author information.

