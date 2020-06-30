IJC: US Chief Justice Roberts's criminal conduct at the Judicial Conference and the Administrative Office of the US

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This disclosure is provided by Manuel P. Asensio, the founder of the Institute of Judicial Conduct (IJC) based on his knowledge of criminal proceedings against Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.'s conduct at the Administrative Office (AOC) and Judicial Conference of the US Courts (Conference). The investigations are being administrated under the Judicial Conduct Act of 1980 (Act) . US Attorneys General William P. Barr is personally involved in the proceedings and has personal jurisdiction over Roberts and his conduct.

IJC has been advised that President Donald J. Trump received IJC's brief on Roberts's conduct in the New York DRE case. The DRE case is the nation's first criminal indifference to civil rights case involving Roberts's criminal use of his limited statutory executive police power provided to Roberts under the Act. President Trump received the brief at the "Roundtable on Transition to Greatness: Rebuilding and Renewing" held at the Gateway Church (Dallas Campus) on June 12, 2020. IJC provided President Trump's White House Counsel with the brief under a resolution that addresses Roberts's use of his police power to engage in policy making.

Roberts is illegally using his executive control of the AOC and Conference to abrogate constitutional rights, to coerce Americans and to personally attack Americans without neutral principles. Roberts has supplanted neutral principles with Roberts's oppressive DRE policy.

Mr. Asensio states, "The cover up of the Roberts's criminal policy making and authorization of criminal judicial conduct is being done the federal and state judges, the nation's law professors, and bar associations and their members. This cover up is the greatest crime perpetrated against a free people organized under a constitutional republican democracy in the annals of history."

Barr has noted that the federal judges are engaged in a "monstrous invasion of religious liberty," and are systematically shredding moral norms, undermining the rule of law, and using law as a battering ram in coerce Americans.

Mr. Asensio added, "Roberts's criminal conduct in the New York State DRE cases proves that Barr's assessment is true. Roberts will do anything to advance his radical secularist agenda including deliberate 'violation of laws and legal standards and practices that protect truth and fairness to achieve their leftist goals.'"

