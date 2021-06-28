IJJ Corporation News on the Corporate Reporting Status and eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) progress.

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IJJP (OTC: IJJP) News Headliners:

Stop Sign Removal: Pink Current Information status is waiting on OTCIQ's final review. We anticipate by the 30th of June 2021, for a decision to be rendered. All required documents have been submitted for OCTIQ to post IJJ Corp has Pink Current Information.

eCETP Scope Of Work (SOW):

The SOW encompasses a Donation Management Business Platform as a Funding and Payment Service for backers to make donations to fund campaigns for programs and projects. The user experience is a cloud-based dashboard application providing Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and customizable analytical stats. Includes a downloadable client interface, with offsite storage and retrievals independent of eCETP. eCETP also includes strategic analysis of KPI analytical stats with multiple data variances for planning objective responses.

As reported on June 17, 2021: The MonTech Corporation was hired March 28, 2021, to provide DevOps software development services for eECTP.

Website Https://Montech.io

eCETP Progress Status Report:

The Montech Team Deliverables:

Third Party Review & Edit of IJJ whitepaper

a. The White Paper anticipated review scheduled is June 30, 2021 . The development of the business process for the eCETP platform:

a. Includes the Development of the UI (User Interface) and UX (User experience) for a Non-functional prototype. UI/UX deliverable are scheduled for review late July 2021 .

b. Once the UI/UX acceptance is met the Non-functional mockup will be developed.

c. The Non-functional Prototype is expected to take up to 2 months.

More details will be posted on Twitter and LinkedIn as follow-on information.

The Next Priorities:

The Mandatory Training program: Provides certifications for the Alliance Partner Membership. a. By Mid-July, the scope of work for the Mandatory training is schedule for completion with UI/UX inclusions. The Steering Committee structure from onboarding members to drive the technical, market making, and business relationships to launch eCETP will occur, as the business formation takes place over the next three months.

The plan to redesign the IJJ Corporation website will be announced on social media late August 2021 once the eCETP mockup is accepted.

The above information is for IJJ Corp Stockholders, IJJP Shareholders, and Market Makers. I will continue to post on twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide news Releases on material events, when a task is completed, and/or on any discoveries, as they occur.

About IJJ Corp.: IJJ Corporation (IJJC) is an ambitious innovative company offering a B4B private network designed to give access to investors, projects, and networking business services.



The Company's aim is to continue to develop and integrate services and products to bring the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services to its clients.



The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.



