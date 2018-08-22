iKey Announces Shipping of New Rugged Keyboards for the Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Extreme Tablet Mobile Solution

The two keyboards for the Dell Latitude 12 are manufactured solely by iKey and are available as an Attachable model, IK-DELL-AT, and a Stand-Alone model, IK-DELL-SA, which can be mounted in a vehicle or forklift.

The attachable model has a full QWERTY keyboard and built-in latching system, featuring a quick-release button to detach the tablet. Both keyboards include: ABS/polycarbonate case; 4-color selectable backlighting with four brightness levels; built-in Windows multimedia controls; and an ultra-wide, resistive touchpad for full glove capability. Both keyboards are tested to meet IP65, MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-461 standards.

Attachable Keyboard, IK-DELL-AT: http://www.ikey.com/product/ik-dell-attachable-keyboard-dell-latitude-12/

See the video: https://youtu.be/MCFkTJW4HjU

Stand-Alone Keyboard, IK-DELL-SA: http://www.ikey.com/product/ik-dell-sa-stand-alone-keyboard-dell-latitude-12/

The stand-alone model, IK-DELL-SA, is USB powered, without the latching mechanism. The IK-DELL-SA is designed solely for use with the Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablet, to be mounted in semi-permanent solutions, with built-in 50 and 75mm VESA mounting patterns. The stand-alone keyboard is ideal for public safety vehicles, forklift mounting and other material handling needs.

"We have partnered with Dell product and sales teams in the past, designing custom peripherals for public safety. Together, we have the ideal rugged keyboard solutions for all mobile customers," added Steven Meyer, CEO of iKey.

Both keyboards are available now for shipping worldwide through iKey. If you would like more information on this Dell solution, you can contact iKey or your Dell representative. See more at: ikey.com

About iKey

iKey, Ltd. (www.ikey.com) is THE rugged peripherals industry leader and manufacturer located in Austin, Texas. The company designs and customizes rugged keyboards, mice, pointing devices and displays for many segments including power/energy/utilities, industrial manufacturing, public safety, medical, fleet, mobile and kiosk. iKey manufactures and distributes its rugged peripherals directly and through global distributors and value-added resellers. iKey designs and assembles at its corporate office in Austin, Texas. iKey has been in business for more than 30 years and the company manufactures products that are "Real Tough for Real Life."™

YouTube: iKey Keyboards

SOURCE iKey, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.ikey.com

