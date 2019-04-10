iKO Media Group Announces WTA Membership for 2019

ROME, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, has become an official member of the World Teleport Association (WTA), the only trade association that focuses on the business of satellite communications from the ground up. With this membership, iKO is joining the ranks of the world's most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global hybrid carriers.

"This membership will help us strengthen our international presence and is a true testament to our reputation as a leading global service provider in the broadcasting industry," said David Treadway, Chairman, iKO Media Group

As a WTA member, iKO Media Group will focus on opening new channels for business development, further develop operational & technology excellence and best practices as well as become a strong voice in the advocacy for teleport and content distribution operators.

About WTA

At the core of their membership are the world's most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global hybrid carriers. They come to WTA for services, information, support and industry representation dedicated to their unique needs. Companies that do business with teleports also find that WTA is the best investment they can make to open new channels to the industry – and at a cost every organization can afford.

For more information, https://www.worldteleport.org/

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



