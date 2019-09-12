iKO Media Group Signs Partnership Agreement With Russia's Ostankino Telecom

ROME, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Ostankino Telecom, an established TV services company providing a full cycle of creating and programming television channels, playout services, localization of television channels, the creation of regional versions since 2009. This partnership will complement iKOMG's boutique, tailored services model to further expand and strengthen its presence around the globe.

Channel playout will be delivered from Ostankino Telecom's management centre located in the heart of Moscow, allowing customers to reach all major cable operators with fully localized solutions in HD and SD format. Distribution will be based on terrestrial delivery to all major hubs in Moscow and on uplink services to Yamal satellites fleet for Russia and CIS coverage.

"Our aim is to be the leading boutique service provider offering digital and satellite services and content distribution to international clients allowing them to 'stay on top' in a continuously connected world," said Rami Goldberg, VP Sales EMEA.

"Our strategy is directly contributing to our expansion in multiple regions around the globe, Russia being a significant market for us. This partnership with Ostankino Telecom is further cementing our presence in this key market and allowing us to bring new channels to customers. We are excited to keep this expansion growing," said David Treadway, Chairman of the Board, iKOMG

"We are excited about this new partnership with iKO Media Group. Their global distribution capabilities will enable channels into Russia and vice versa, on a worldwide scale," said Denis Ovsyannikov, CEO of Ostankino Telecom

About Ostankino Telecom

"Ostankino Telecom" has been operating successfully in the area of professional TV service since 2009. We provide efficient solutions for TV broadcast professionals (launch and playout for TV channels, delivery to major data centers and satellite providers in Russia and technical support 24x7). All services are licensed in Russia. Ostankino Telecom provides full support for adaptation and helps for localization according to local regulations.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

