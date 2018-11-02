IKO Settles Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Organic Asphalt Shingles

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P., Halunen Law, and Levin Sedran & Berman, counsel for the plaintiffs in In re: IKO Roofing Shingles Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2104 (C.D. IL), announced today that the plaintiffs have entered into an agreement to settle various class actions relating to IKO "organic" asphalt roofing shingles that were installed on buildings in the United States primarily between 1978 and 2008. IKO denies any liability in the actions. The parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the expense and distraction of further protracted litigation and to fully resolve this matter.

This class action settlement, which must be approved by a judge, was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The benefits to Settlement Class Members include extensions of shingle limited warranties by up to five years on existing warranties and some expired warranties and increases in the payments on certain valid warranty claims.

People who own or owned buildings with IKO organic shingles can obtain additional information about the settlement by checking the website at www.IKOOrganicRoofingShinglesClassActionSettlement.com.

For Further Information:

For Class Plaintiffs:

Robert K. Shelquist

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

612-339-6900

www.locklaw.com

Clayton Halunen

Halunen Law

612-605-4098

www.halunenlaw.com

Charles Schaffer

Levin Sedran & Berman

877-882-1011

www.lfsblaw.com

SOURCE Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P., Halunen Law, and Levin Sedran & Berman