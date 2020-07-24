Ikonopedia Selected for an Enterprise-Wide Breast Reporting and Risk Assessment Implementation at Intermountain Healthcare

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today that Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has selected the company's structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools to help improve reporting quality, efficiency, and maintain patient safety.

The system-wide implementation will be initiated at six Intermountain Healthcare's hospitals, including the Janice Beesley Hartvigsen Breast Care Center at Intermountain Medical Center, and features integration with the Cerner EHR and other imaging systems.

Intermountain Healthcare employees nearly 40,000 caregivers who serve the healthcare needs of people across the Intermountain West. Intermountain Healthcare performs more than 160,000 mammography exams a year, as well as provides comprehensive treatment for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions, at more than 25 locations in Utah, southern Idaho, and southern Nevada.

Intermountain Healthcare was named as one of "Health Care's Most Wired" for 2016 by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine. The list is based on a collaborative study conducted by H&HN and the American Health Association. Intermountain has been named among the nation's most technologically savvy hospital systems in 17 of the 18 years the survey has been conducted.

"While we expect Ikonopedia's innovative Cloud-based structured breast reporting system to bring significant efficiency gains to our technologists and radiologists, the focus is on providing high-quality and safe care to every one of our patients," said Brett Parkinson, MD, imaging director and medical director for breast care services at Intermountain. "This starts with utilizing intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools and closed-loop follow-up system to make sure that every patient and every clinical finding is monitored and fully resolved."

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data, which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters, and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool is now available in dozens of languages and risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

"Intermountain Healthcare is well known for using technology to improve patient care, efficiency, and safety. We are proud to work with Intermountain to deliver robust breast reporting and risk-assessment tools that help ensure that women get accurate and timely information about their breast care, which can lead to better outcomes for their patients and caregivers," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD, is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD, is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD, is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

