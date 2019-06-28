Ikonopedia to Integrate densitasdensity Software into its Structured Breast Reporting System

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today an agreement to integrate densitasdensity™ software from Densitas into its structured breast reporting system. As a result of the integration partnership, Ikonopedia customers will have access to breast density results in their breast reporting workflow.

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool, which includes family history, genetic factors and breast density to inform women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and to help them make decisions about genetic testing and breast cancer screening options. Built on modern technology, Ikonopedia employs a closed-loop follow-up system to make sure that patient findings do not get lost in the shuffle of a busy clinic.

densitasdensity™ delivers fully automated, standardized, and reproducible breast density assessments from standard DICOM clinical use images. densitasdensity™ results are generated by two distinct algorithms that decouple the breast density assessment into quantitative and qualitative scales in alignment with the ACR BI-RADS 4th and 5th edition density scale guidance. densitasdensity™ results can be incorporated into breast cancer risk models to provide standardized and reproducible patient-specific risk estimates.

Mo Abdolell, CEO, Densitas Inc stated: "The partnership brings together Densitas' strength in A.I. and imaging informatics with Ikonopedia's next-generation breast imaging reporting and tracking system to deliver fully automated and standardized breast density assessment in the reporting workflow. The integration of densitasdensity™ results with Ikonopedia's reporting and tracking system will provide unique insights that benefit both the radiologist and patient."

"Ikonopedia is dedicated to improving the quality of breast imaging for all women and enhancing physician efficiency by streamlining and improving the accuracy of reporting. We are excited to partner with Densitas to integrate densitasdensity™ into the Ikonopedia reporting workflow, making breast density results easily accessible to our customers who have requested more specific density information," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

About Densitas

Densitas' vision is to move the needle in breast cancer screening through precision breast health technologies. Powered by an A.I. engine the densitasenterprise™ platform supports value-based care through advanced healthcare analytics at the patient, clinic, and system levels. On-demand analytics support risk-based management of patients and enable healthcare administrators to monitor clinical, quality and operational performance indicators. Densitas solutions are uniquely designed to be fully PACS-centric by operating on the routinely archived standard DICOM images that radiologists review and support at point-of-care and retrospective processing of mammograms. Learn more at www.densitas.health.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

