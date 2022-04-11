IL - Kathryn Podgorny, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional and in acknowledgment of her work at Uptown Med Spa.

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathryn Podgorny, MD, is an Anesthesiologist and Entrepreneur who has been in the medical field for twelve years. She opened her own practice, Uptown Med Spa, in January 2021.

Kathryn Podgorny

From the young age of three, Dr. Podgorny knew that she wanted to be a doctor. She attended college at St. Matthew's University School of Medicine, earning a Medical degree in 2004. She then completed a Master's degree in Health Sciences, followed by an Anesthesiology residency both at St. Matthew's University School of Medicine. She is board certified in Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA).

She started her career in the Peace Corps, working in the Healthcare field for twelve years. Dr. Podgorny wanted a break from the intense pace caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and became certified as an Anesthesiologist. Today, she is affiliated with Midwest Anesthesia Partners LLC, located in Park Ridge, IL.

Dr. Podgorny opened her own business, Uptown Med Spa, to offer high-quality aesthetic treatments to her patients. She and her team specialize in enhancing the beauty of their clients through Botox and Xeomin treatments, dermal fillers, IV hydration, body contouring, IQ laser treatments, plasma-rich protein treatments, and more. Dr. Podgorny loves to give her clients a refreshed and youthful look to increase their confidence and overall health. The practice is located at 36 Main Street 104 in Park Ridge, IL, and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

As an Anesthesiologist, Dr. Podgorny monitors patients before, during, and after surgical procedures. She observes their vital signs, such as their pulse, blood pressure, respiration, and temperature. The doctor remains with the patient throughout the procedure and monitors them afterward to manage pain levels and vital signs.

In addition, Dr. Podgorny has completed six medical mission trips to South America and Africa. In 2022, she plans to travel to Nepal to work with underprivileged pediatric HIV patients. Looking toward the future, Dr. Podgorny hopes to return to a part-time position in Anesthesia Medicine, while also expanding the Med Spa business.

Dr. Podgorny loves spending time with her family, including her ten and twelve-year-old sons. Her hobbies include yoga, running, skiing, and traveling.

For more information, visit https://www.pruptownmedspa.com/.

