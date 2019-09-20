IL VOLO Announce New Album 10 Years - The Best Of, To Be Released November 8 - Available Now For Preorder

ALBUM INCLUDES THE 'BEST OF' IL VOLO'S REPERTOIRE, HONORING THE CAREER OF THREE UNIQUE VOICES

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR KICKS OFF JANUARY 28, 2020 TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

IL VOLO: TEN YEARS TO PREMIERE ON PBS STATIONS NATIONWIDE BEGINNING NOVEMBER 30

MILAN and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IL VOLO announce the global release of their new album 10 Years – The Best of (Sony Music) on November 8.  Available for preorder now, the new album celebrates the trio's 10-year anniversary and pays homage to the career of three unique voices that have crossed national borders, selling millions of records, and climbed rankings worldwide.  The album arrives in the wake of Il Volo's hugely successful summer tour, which took them to the most iconic Italian locations, from the Cava del Sole in Matera to the Teatro Antico in Taormina.  Following the album's release, the trio will head out on the road once again on a 23-date North American tour, tickets for which will be available Friday, September 27.  VIP packages, including meet & greet and exclusive merchandise, will be available on September 24.

Il Volo: 10 Years – The Best of Album Available November 8, 2019

The new album, 10 Years – The Best of, offers all the best of Il Volo's repertoire, from "O Sole Mio" to "My Way" to "Grande Amore." The track list is comprised both by songs recorded in the studio and by new live recordings such as the June show in Matera, Italy which was filmed and will be broadcast later this year. Il Volo: Ten Years will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 30. Check your local listings for airdates & times.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, the group has also embarked on a world tour, which kicked off this past May in Japan, continues in Latin America beginning October 3, and arrives in North America on January 28.  The 23-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, Chicago Theatre and Microsoft Theater.  Tickets for the tour will be available everywhere Friday, September 27 – for the latest in touring news and ticketing information, please visit ilvolomusic.com

10 YEARS – THE BEST OF 

ALBUM TRACKLISTING –

  1. Il Mondo   
  2. 'O Sole mio (Live in Matera)*
  3. Surrender (Live in Matera)*   
  4. Smile (Live in Matera)   
  5. Caruso (Live in Pompei)   
  6. Un amore cosi' grande   
  7. Granada (Live)
  8. My Way (Live)
  9. Grande amore   
  10. Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Volare)
  11. Turandot: Nessun Dorma (Live)
  12. La Traviata - Libiamo ne`lieti calici (Live)
  13. People
  14. Arrivederci Roma
  15. Musica che resta (Live in Matera)*
  16. O Holy Night
  17. A chi mi dice
  18. El Triste
  19. Be My Love

*Denotes previously unreleased version

IL VOLO – 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

January 28, 2020

Toronto, ON

Meridian Hall

January 30, 2020

Montreal, QC

Place Bell

February 1, 2020

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Casino

February 3, 2020

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 6, 2020

New York City, NY

Radio City Music Hall

February 8, 2020

Atlantic City, NJ

Borgata

February 9, 2020

Washington, DC

MGM National Harbor

February 11, 2020

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center

February 13, 2020

Detroit, MI

Fox Theater

February 15, 2020

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

February 17, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Center

February 20, 2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 22, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

February 24, 2020

Tampa, FL

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

February 27, 2020

Dallas, TX

Winspear Opera House

March 1, 2020

Mesa, AZ

Ikeda Theater

March 3, 2020

San Diego, CA

Copley Symphony Hall

March 5, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Microsoft Theater

March 7, 2020

Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs Casino

March 9, 2020

San Jose, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

March 11, 2020

San Rafael, CA

Marin Center

March 13, 2020

Fresno, CA

Saroyan Theater

March 15, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

ABOUT IL VOLO

Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers at a very young age, in 2009, and their constant ascent has led them to sing duets with artists like Barbra Streisand and Plácido Domingo. Other Accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling the Arena di Verona and the New York Radio City Music Hall, and reaping standing ovations in their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. Their last album, Musica included the song "Musica che resta," which won the group the podium at the Sanremo Music Festival.  Musica was among the Top 10 best-selling albums on iTunes in as many as 14 countries (from Malta, Brazil, Finland to Israel) and made second place in the daily ranking of best-selling records in Japan (Original Confidence Daily International Music Charts).

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

