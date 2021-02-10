ILCSC Announces New Executive Director

"It's an honor to continue the extraordinary work of a pioneer like Ms. Vescovo," says Wells, who comes to the ILCSC from previous posts at the Transamerica Center for Health Studies and the Carter Center. "From painting the first blue handicapped curb in the nation and leading protests that made public transportation accessible in Los Angeles, to helping make the Forum and Staples Center wheelchair accessible, Norma's efforts have literally paved the way for people with disabilities across the city."

Vescovo will retire after 45 years of transformational advocacy and innovation within the Southern California community. During this time, she successfully developed a wide array of ILCSC services, assisting thousands of persons with disabilities in achieving their goals to live independently. Vescovo will remain a vital part of the ILCSC as a member of the organization's Board of Directors.

"Norma's revolutionary success in ensuring the availability of housing for persons with disabilities, her advocacy work with the late and great Olympian Rafer Johnson who started the Special Olympics in Los Angeles, and her determination to launch the Mayor's Office on Disability at LA City Hall, illustrate the empowering force she is within our community," Wells reflected.

Wells brings over a decade of experience in health care research, health equity, health policy, and global health programs to ILCSC, and has initiated a number of successful public health projects at home and abroad. A former Peace Corps volunteer serving in Ethiopia, he began his career as an epidemiologist for the Bureau of Women's and Children's Health within Arizona's Department of Health Services. Wells attended graduate school at Tulane University for public health and Johns Hopkins University for health care management. He serves on the Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish Foundation in Los Angeles.

Please join ILCSC's Board of Directors, staff, and clients in congratulating Norma Jean Vescovo on her retirement, and welcoming their new Director, Christopher Wells, as he joins the "ILCSC Path to Independence."

Ms. Vescovo is available for interviews on her legacy, and on her next steps in the ongoing work to secure equal rights for the disabled community.

The Independent Living Center of Southern California

Since 1976, the Independent Living Center of Southern California (ILCSC), a non-profit 501(c)(3) consumer-based, non-residential, cross-disability agency has been providing essential services to a growing population of persons with significant disabilities, including older adults, veterans and families in Los Angeles County.

