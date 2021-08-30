iLFornino Pizza Academy New York Announces Wood-Fired Pizza Cooking Classes Starting From Sept. 11, 2021

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Salman, CEO of iLFornino Pizza Academy New York, announced three new classes starting from Sept. 11, 2021. These classes will be carried out with all COVID-19 safety regulations, new rules and all students must be vaccinated to attend.

Why should you choose to learn at the iLFornino Pizza Academy?

International chef with a vast experience

No rush atmosphere

Hands-on learning

Classes are limited to ensure you get personal attention

Every student has their own station - no sharing of stations

Free parking

Chef Fatima Mortada, who will be at the ilFornino Pizza Academy (IPA) in September 2021, will be teaching the courses. She is a New Yorker/Lebanese Chef who grew up in a large family on a farm in Lebanon. Fatima learned to appreciate food from a very young age and developed a deep connection to her grandma's kitchen. Chef Mortada continued her culinary journey in the United States by working in several well-known restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The first course is " Back to the Basics Class " In this introductory class, the chef will demonstrate the proper wood-fired pizza cooking and handling techniques using the wood-fired pizza oven and you learn the art of making a true Neapolitan pizza.

Things that you will learn in this course:

Different types of wood can be used in the wood-fired pizza oven.

Starting and maintaining the fire

Stretching the dough.

Cooking the true Neapolitan Pizza in a wood-fired pizza oven

Enjoying your tasty creation at our pizza party

Dates: September 11, 19, 25

The second " Let's Cook " is a great course for individuals who have taken the basic course and want to expand their horizons into making the dough from scratch as well as learning different stretching and cooking techniques.

Topics Covered in this course are:

Learn about yeast

Make dough from scratch, both pizza Napoletana and the iLFornino's Famous Recipe

Kneading the dough. Mixer demonstration

Stretching the pizza dough

Cooking the authentic Neapolitan Pizza in a wood-fired oven

Enjoying your tasty creation at our pizza party

Dates: September 12, 18, 26

The third course is "Wood Fired Cooking- Complete Dinner Class" In this advanced class, you will learn how to make a delicious three-course meal using the wood-fired pizza oven. You will make an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. You will also learn how to perfect your fire management skills.

Topics covered in this are:

Cooking an appetizer.

Preparing and cooking the main entrée

Mastering dessert

Fire management techniques

Cooking in a wood-fired oven

Enjoying your tasty creation at our pizza party

Dates: September 18, 2021

IPA is accepting registrations now. Contact iLFornino at (877) 302-6660 for reservations or questions. Visit https://www.ilfornino.com/pizza-academy/ for more information.

