ILHA INSPIRE'18 Summit Releases Participant List

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE'18 Summit is next week and promises two days of inspiration and high-profile networking. Topics include Brand Selection, Tech Innovation, Guest Experience, Food & Beverage Trends, and more. Learn from some of the best minds in the luxury hotel industry and take away strategies and insights that will help you to make the right decisions for success. Discover the latest products for the luxury space and create long-lasting friendships with like-minded people that will enhance your business.

Work hard and play hard at INSPIRE'18 with an opening cocktail party Wednesday, December 12 at UNLV's new hospitality college, the William F. Harrah College. Thursday opens with Ted Teng as Keynote Speaker and ends with a cocktail party at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas.

Here are some of the brands who will be there: Ace Hotel by Marriott, ALICE, Allin Interactive, American Express, Ascend Healthcare, Ashford, AthenaWise Strategic Solutions, Auberge Resorts, Avendra, AVMS, Avvio, Baha Mar, Bavarian Inn Lodge & Conference Center, Benbria, Benchmark Global Hospitality, Bespoke HR, Beutler Ink, Biologique Recherche, Bloomingdales, Blueprint Studios, Box Interior Design, Bravo Your City!, Briotix Health, California Health & Longevity Institute, Canopy by Hilton, Canyon Ranch, Carmel Mission Inn, Carnival, Castle Hot Springs, Catalyst, Chadsworth & Haig, Chamberlin Public Relations, Cinch PR, CMI Leisure, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, Conrad Chicago, Constellation Brands, Consultancy, ConVest Group, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, Creative Recommendations, Crescent Hotels and Resorts, Cruz-Urrutia, Dean & DeLuca, Destination Kohler, DigiValet, eCornell, Edgewood Golf & Recreation, Elavon, ELMNTL, Elysium Boutique Hotel, Everett House Partners, EVINS Communications, Executive Hospitality and Resorts, Eyebobs, Finesse Hospitality, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Fujimi, Gallery Keoki, Gay Nell Associates, Gordian Alexander, GPS Global Brands, Gps Wine, GRO Strategies, Guest Service Solutions, Half Cost Hotels, HEBS Digital, A NextGuest Company, High Country Rugs, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hospitality Furnishings & Design, Hospitality Maven, Hostar International, Hotel Mogel Consulting Limited, Hotel Paris J'Adore, hotelAVE, Hotelier Magazine, IHG, illy Caffe' North America, Independent, Inspirato, InterContinental Hotels Group, InterContinental Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Interstate Hotels and Resorts, ITM Mobile, JRNL Two Bunch Palms, JW Marriott, K9 Carry All, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, KJ Sports Travel, Kukui`ula, Lands' End Business, Langham Hospitality, LATHER, Laura Davidson Public Relations, lebua Hotels & Resorts, Ledgeestone Hospitality, Louis Vuitton, Maestro, Magrino PR, Mandalay Bay Resort and Delano Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental Boston, Marriott International, Martin Stringfellowo Associates, MediaFolio Technologies, Medical Tourism Association, MEGALO Hospitality, Melia Hotels International, Metz Tea, MGM Grand, MGM Resorts International, Monarch Beach Resort, Monastero Santa Rosa, Montage International, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Mower, Mr. Scott Eddy, MSD Hospitality, My Drap, Nayara Resorts, Nobu Hotels, Novility, Occupancy Solutions, Ocean House Management, Oceania Cruises & Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Omnigo Software, Oracle, Pacific Hospitality Group, Pan Pacific, Pan Pacific Seattle, Parasol, Peninsula Hotels, Preferred Display, Provenance Hotels, Pyramid Hotel Group, Rabun Architects, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, Relais Châteaux - Dos Brisas Farms, Remington Hotels, Resources For Leisure Assets, Resuinsa, Robb Report, ROW Management, Salamander Hotels and Resorts, Samuelson Furniture, Saratoga Resources, Sentierre Resorts, Serta Simmons Bedding, SGEi, Shore Hotel, Sierra Zen, Simmons, Simplehuman, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Standard Textile Co., STR & Hotel News Now, Sulgrave Club, Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre, The Brown Hotel, The Charlie Hotel, The Cocktail Guru, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Decker/Royal Agency, The Hotels Network, The Langham Hotels and Resorts, The Leading Hotels of the World, The Luxus Group, The Miller Group, The Peninsula Hotels, The Porter, Curio Collection by Hilton, The Venetian and The Palazzo Resorts, The Wheatbaker Lagos, The Wigwam, The World Residence at Sea, Thompson Rivers University, ThoughtWorks, TJM Hotels, Travel Mindset, Trump Hotels, Trust Hospitality, Two Bunch Palms, UNLV, Valencia Group, Vero Water, Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, Virtuoso, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Walt Disney, Wander PR, Westmont Hospitality, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, Wilson Associates, WSD, Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts, XV Beacon Hotel, Zarin Hospitality

Join us and network and share ideas with leaders in the luxury hospitality space.

What to find out more? See the full agenda here. Register today, tickets are limited.

About ILHA

The International Luxury Hotel Association (http://www.luxuryhotelassociation.org) is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries. It also produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn.

