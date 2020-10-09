ILHA Webinar Series: How to achieve ROI on Hotel Wellness in your Hotel

Under a stressed economy and public health crisis people tend to re-evaluate their priorities and focus on their health and quality of life. This webinar will look at how hotels can capture their guest's desire for wellbeing while also seeing a return on their investment.

They will look at strategies that generate measurable business results, programming to drive both experience and revenue, navigating economic uncertainty, technology advances that will influence wellness experiences in future hotels and in-room equipment – a necessity rather than a luxury.

The webinar will be sponsored by A.T. Cross Company, with a rich 175 year heritage, US brand, Cross, are experts in designing and manufacturing stylish and innovative pens that make the perfect gift to celebrate all of life's key milestones.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research. ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group, which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

About CROSS

A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognised and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.

