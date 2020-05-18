ILHA Webinar Series on a post-COVID-19 future for luxury hotels

Chelsey's check in determined that most properties had closed to follow federal guidelines but were now in various stages of reopening under reimagined operating models that would follow a more frugal, sustainable structure. Reopening costs are not as high as pre-opening costs, especially if you can bring the same staff back, but additional training would be required to deal with COVID-19 procedures as well as PPE inventory and additional measures like mobile check in and keyless entry.

Housekeeping would change substantially with many hotels taking measures to limit in stay cleaning and turn down but spending more time on a deep clean at checkout with the assistance of advanced technology. F&B will either eliminate buffets or reinvent them family style for the table, bringing them in stages, or have pre-portioned meals in a hygienic format.

Romy felt that drive-in leisure markets would open first as the cabin fever intensifies, and business transient next, depending on the strength of the corporate balance sheets, with small group afterward. Large group would be last and require effective testing or a vaccine to be in place.

All agreed that rates should not be discounted as this will make it harder to recover in the long term, but rather create more programming and personalized services that take advantage of outdoor space.

The COVID-19 crisis is the opportunity to restructure your business so that it is more efficient and profitable in the long term, with strong leadership and a good relationship with your staff, guests and vendors essential to adopting sustainable practices that are here to stay.

The webinar on The Reopening and Recovery of Luxury Hotels was sponsored by VS Importing, an importer of quality Spanish and Italian wines delivered in a Polykeg, an FDA PET approved recyclable keg that is filled right at the winery and meets today's low-touch, high sanitation standards.

The International Luxury Hotel Association is offering a Name Your Price Membership for May to support the hotel industry as well as access to their online training program Luxury Hospitality Standards, which teaches four comprehensive courses aimed at elevating guest experience.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion, and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on luxuryhotelassociation.org, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

