Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis of Drinker Biddle's District Policy Group Again Named Among Washington's Top Lobbyists by The Hill

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilisa Halpern Paul and Jodie Curtis of Drinker Biddle & Reath's District Policy Group have been named among Washington's leading lobbyists and policy influencers by The Hill. This was the fourth straight year in which Ms. Halpern Paul was recognized and the second year for Ms. Curtis.

In its Top Lobbyists of 2018, the politics-and-policy news website recognizes "the most distinguished and accomplished professionals from the influence world who are on the front lines of the nation's most consequential political and policy battles."

"The nation's capital is teeming with lobbyists and influencers," The Hill's editors note, "but when the stakes are at their highest, these are the players at the top of their game, known for their ability to successfully navigate the byzantine and competitive world of federal policymaking."

Ms. Halpern Paul commented of the honor: "We know how vast and specialized Washington's government affairs and lobbying space has become – Jodie and I are honored to once again be included among the nation's best, and to represent all of our team at the District Policy Group."

Ms. Halpern Paul is President of the District Policy Group, a bipartisan government affairs group housed within law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. She has 25 years of experience in government relations, advocacy, and policymaking in for-profit, non-profit, academic, federally-funded, and government settings. She previously served as director of federal government relations for the American Cancer Society and as director of federal affairs with the American Public Health Association. She began her DC career working on the policy staff of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein after research positions with Adeza Biomedical and the UCLA Pediatric Pain Program.

Ms. Curtis is Executive Vice President of the District Policy Group. She has extensive experience in government, congressional affairs and health care policy advancing the legislative and regulatory interests of nonprofit, advocacy and health organizations. She was formerly an assistant director with a large national health advocacy organization, where she directed the organization's federal government relations program. She also possesses substantial political experience as former deputy chief of staff for U.S. Representative Thomas M. Barrett (current Mayor of Milwaukee), as executive assistant for U.S. Representatives Lynn Rivers and Peter Barca and as district director/legislative assistant for Wisconsin State Senator Barbara Ulichny.

The District Policy Group is a boutique, passionate, bipartisan team, housed within Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, dedicated to partnering with clients to develop and implement tailored strategies to achieve their legislative, regulatory, policy, business, and organizational goals. Learn more about our experience in government relations, advocacy, Capitol Hill policy and politics, federal agency rulemaking, grassroots organizing, social media, stakeholder alliance development, and coalition building at www.districtpolicygroup.com.

Contact:

Michael Cavacini, Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

215-988-1192 michael.cavacini@dbr.com

SOURCE The District Policy Group at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP