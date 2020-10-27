ILJIN to Supply Premium Wheel Hub Assemblies to Advance Auto Parts

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ILJIN, the world's largest Gen. 3 wheel bearing supplier, announced today that it has been selected as the sole wheel bearing/hub assemblies supplier for Advance Auto Parts' premium CQ Professional brand.

"We're proud to work with such a well-respected automotive aftermarket parts retailer," ILJIN USA President John Dix said. "This partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to provide the premium-quality bearings that Advance Auto Parts' customers expect and deserve."

ILJIN has been manufacturing OEM bearings for over 40 years and manufactures all of its aftermarket parts in-house to OEM or better quality. With an on-site forging plant, the company is able to ensure superior quality control, while its global network of R&D labs supports continual innovation and new part development.

"We believe a premium aftermarket line should contain truly premium parts," Mike Broderick, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Store Operations at Advance Auto Parts said. "ILJIN has a successful track record as a supplier to industry-leading OEMs, and we look forward to being able to offer the company's top-tier product to our customer base."

To meet the increased demand for its aftermarket Gen. 1, 2, and 3 ball and tapered bearings, ILJIN recently ramped up distribution capabilities within the United States. The company's wheel bearing/hub assemblies hit the shelves at Advance Auto Parts stores across the country in May.

About ILJIN

Established in 1973, ILJIN supplies premium wheel bearings, among other chassis, suspension, and powertrain components, to leading original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket across the globe. Today, the company is the largest Gen. 3 bearing manufacturer in the world, and its parts are on approximately 40 percent of automotive platforms. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, ILJIN employs 6,300 employees across its 23 global locations. In 2019, the company reported sales of $3.9 billion. Visit www.ILJIN.com for more information.

SOURCE ILJIN

Related Links

https://www.iljin.com

