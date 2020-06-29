Illinois Bankers Association Announces Scholarship Recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four students have been awarded college scholarships through the Illinois Bankers Scholarship Fund, which was established by the Illinois Bankers Association in 2019 under the guidance of the Illinois Bankers Scholarship Committee. The fund provides scholarships to high school graduates and college students seeking a degree in the financial services industry in order to promote the development and continuation of a vibrant talent pool of future leaders in the field of banking.

This the first year that scholarships have been awarded, and the recipients were announced during the Illinois Bankers Association's (IBA) virtual Annual Conference on June 16. Applicants were asked to provide a brief answer to the question, "Why are you considering a career in the banking industry?"

Scholarship recipients include:

Drew Broge Aquin High School

Attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Sponsor: Betsy Johnson, Forreston State Bank

"It has truly been a blessing to grow within Forreston State Bank for numerous reasons (including) the leaders who allow me to get involved and gain responsibilities, build relationships and aid customers to reach financial goals. (The scholarship would) help me achieve my goals of entering the banking industry and making a difference in the lives of my peers, customers and the industry."

Kylie Ernsting, Steeleville High School

Attending Southern Illinois University

Sponsor: Amy Craig, First National Bank of Steeleville

"I've found learning the functions of the bank day to day to be very interesting, and I'm always excited to learn more and find ways to improve our customer relations. I'd love to further my career in banking and learn more about the functions of the bank."

Nicole Filip, Maine South High School

Attending Indiana University

Sponsor: Jack Vainisi, Forest Park National Bank & Trust

"As an employee of BeeSocial, a social media marketing business designed for community banks, I see a need for bringing awareness to all that community banks do… I intend to pursue two majors: Finance and Digital and Social Media Business Applications with a minor in Spanish. I can think of no better way to strengthen my knowledge of what I have learned and loved on the job."

Melissa Saputo, Crystal Lake South High School

Attending Northern Illinois University

Sponsor: Robert Cormier, Home State Bank, N.A.

"I'm pursuing a career in the financial industry because I enjoy being in a fast-paced environment, and in this industry, I can never stop learning. I am interested in accounting specifically because I love working with numbers, as well as using critical thinking to find ways to cut costs and increase revenues."

Illinois Bankers Scholarship applications will be accepted between January 1 and March 31 each year. Full details are available at ilbanker.com/scholarship.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association

