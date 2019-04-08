Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Announces Opening of Downtown Palatine Physical Therapy Clinic

With integrated care and a convenient location in downtown Palatine, this clinic is an extension of the IBJI brand that you know and love. As with our other IBJI locations, Palatine can help patients address any orthopedic issues that they may have. Whether it's your knee, back or shoulder, Sports Medicine, or Work Conditioning, IBJI is there to help you move and live better.

The Palatine clinic will also feature an innovative approach to managing joint pain through the OrthoHealth program. This program focuses on increasing your resting metabolic rate to help alleviate joint pain. OrthoHealth will help you change modifiable factors that affect metabolic rate. By changing your sleep, stress, diet and exercise habits, you can live a healthier and pain-free life.

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Now accepting appointments. Call (847) 464-3901, fax (847) 359-1035 or visit ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit www.IBJI.com.

