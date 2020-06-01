Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens Physician Office in Kildeer

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, announces today the opening of a new physician office in Kildeer. This office is located at 21481 N. Rand Rd., Kildeer, IL, 60047. The IBJI Kildeer office starts accepting patients on Monday, June 1st, 2020.

The following list of IBJI Physicians will practice out of the Kildeer location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.