Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens Physician Office in Kildeer

News provided by

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Jun 01, 2020, 10:21 ET

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, announces today the opening of a new physician office in Kildeer. This office is located at 21481 N. Rand Rd., Kildeer, IL, 60047. The IBJI Kildeer office starts accepting patients on Monday, June 1st, 2020.

The following list of IBJI Physicians will practice out of the Kildeer location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's Kildeer Physician Office
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's Kildeer Physician Office

Services offered include:

Elbow

Pediatric Orthopedics

Foot and Ankle

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Hand

Shoulder

Hip

Spine and Back

Knee

Sports Medicine

Neck and Cervical Spine

Worker Compensation

Pain Management

Wrist

Located on the second floor of the Northwest Community Hospital Kildeer outpatient care center. To schedule an appointment, patients can call (224) 677-7400 or visit ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com.

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Related Links

https://www.ibji.com

Also from this source

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Begins COVID-19 Testing for...

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Preparing to Reopen for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Opens Physician Office in Kildeer

News provided by

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Jun 01, 2020, 10:21 ET